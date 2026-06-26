UPDF Commissions Ruhengyere Army School in Kiruhura 

KIRUHURA DISTRICT, 26 June 2026 – The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday commissioned Ruhengyere Army Primary School located in Kayonza Parish, Kikatsi Sub-county, Nyabushozi County in Kiruhura District.

The school is among the UPDF educational institutions under the Special Forces Command (SFC) as part of efforts to bring essential services closer to soldiers and the surrounding communities.

The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Brig Gen. Richard Karemire , the Joint Staff for Formal Education, Sports and Culture- UPDF.

Brig Gen. Karemire commended the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of soldiers and their families.

“The construction of this entire school campus would not have been possible without the support of our CDF, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has consistently emphasized the welfare of soldiers and their families, including supporting education initiatives,” Brig Gen. Karemire said.

He also applauded the leadership of the Special Forces Command for dedicating substantial resources towards the development of UPDF schools.

Brig Gen. Karemire noted that Ruhengyere Army Primary School is among the 53 educational institutions established by the UPDF to provide quality education, primarily to children of soldiers, thereby enabling their parents to concentrate on their core mandate of defending the country.

He, however, emphasized that the schools also serve neighbouring communities, noting that civilian pupils currently outnumber the children of soldiers at Ruhengyere Army Primary School.

“That is not a problem because, ultimately, we are educating Ugandans,” he said.

According to Brig Gen. Karemire, the commissioning of the school demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and the UPDF to addressing challenges affecting army schools, including inadequate infrastructure, instructional materials and staffing.

He added that the UPDF would continue working closely with the Ministry of Education and Sports to further improve learning conditions in military-founded schools.

The Chairperson of the School Management Committee and Commander of the Commando Brigade, Col. CK Masembe, traced the history of the school, revealing that it was established in 2022 by Maj. (Rtd) Julius Bamanya, then the PC 2IDTS.

He explained that the school initially operated from a cookhouse, makeshift structures and under tree shades before the UPDF Directorate of Formal Education, Sports and Culture officially took over its management in 2023.

Col. Masembe added that the Chief of Joint Staff later directed the SFC leadership to identify a suitable site for the school, leading to the construction of the current facilities.

The school head teacher, Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Lubyayi, said the institution is experiencing rapid growth due to the commitment of both the SFC Education Desk and the UPDF leadership to improving the standards of army schools.

He noted that the construction of the classroom blocks commenced in December 2025 and was completed in January 2026. The school currently has three classroom blocks—two containing two classrooms each and one comprising three classrooms—as well as an administration block.

WOII Lubyayi further highlighted the school’s academic progress, noting that of the seven candidates who sat for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) last year, two attained First Grade while five obtained Second Grade.

He added that the school currently has ten Primary Seven candidates who are expected to perform well in this year’s examinations.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Director of Education, Sports and Culture in the SFC, Col. Gilbert Owamagyezi; Commander of 3 Domisha Brigade, Lt Col. Gabriel Lomongin; senior and junior officers, community leaders, political representatives and parents.