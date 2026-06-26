A LIFE-LONG BOND: Former VP Edward Ssekandi hails Gen Salim Saleh’s unmatched kindness and dedication to ordinary Ugandans

KAMPALA, UGANDA — In a heartwarming display of enduring camaraderie and mutual respect, former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has publicly effused gratitude toward retired decorated military general and Senior Presidential Adviser on Defence, Gen (Rtd) Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh.
Ssekandi described the veteran general as an incredibly reliable, tolerant, and genuinely kind friend whose lifelong commitment to lifting ordinary Ugandans (wananchi) makes him an undeniable pillar of the nation.
Taking to the digital platform X (formerly Twitter), the former Vice President and long-serving Speaker of Parliament shared an emotional tribute that quickly resonated across Ugandan social networks, offering a rare, personal glimpse into the deep bond shared by the two elder statesmen.
“Gen. Salim Saleh, thank you for being a friend I can always count on,” Ssekandi wrote in a touching post. “Your genuine kindness, tolerance, and willingness to support ordinary Ugandans and those around you make you a true pillar of our community. I am incredibly grateful to have you in my corner.”
The heartfelt message was accompanied by two striking photographs of Gen Saleh: one capturing him walking serenely outdoors in a crisp white shirt amidst lush, rolling greenery, and another timeless black-and-white image catching him in active motion on the steps of a modern venue.
Alliances Forged in National Service
This latest public tribute is not an isolated gesture. It follows Ssekandi’s poignant address during the Heroes Day celebrations earlier this month, where he warmly hailed both President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Salim Saleh for their immense individual sacrifices during the liberation struggle that laid the foundation for Uganda’s prevailing peace, stability, and socioeconomic development.
The connection between Ssekandi and Gen Saleh runs deep, woven through decades of shared national service within the National Resistance Movement (NRM) establishment.
Throughout his high-profile tenure as both head of the legislature and later as the country’s Vice President, Ssekandi has consistently maintained a close relationship with Saleh, standing by him through both national milestones and deeply personal moments—including offering profound condolences and comfort to the general following the passing of his beloved wife.
The People’s General
Gen Salim Saleh has long held a unique reputation within Uganda’s military and political landscapes. Despite his high-ranking status and proximity to the presidency, he is widely celebrated for his down-to-earth approach, grassroots focus, and accessibility.
As the chief architect behind community-transforming initiatives like Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Saleh has built a legacy centered on direct economic empowerment, technical innovation for farmers, and listening to the voices of ordinary citizens.
Political observers note that Ssekandi’s public praise beautifully mirrors the enduring spirit of brotherhood among the veterans of Uganda’s revolutionary journey. It serves as a refreshing reminder that beyond the rigid nature of politics and state duties, genuine friendships built on a shared love for the country and its people still stand strong.
While the general’s office has not issued a formal response to the post, the online community has reacted with a wave of warmth, with many acknowledging the rich history, shared memories, and remarkable contributions of both leaders to the Ugandan story.
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