Prophet TJ Collins Meets President Museveni at State House Entebbe, Prays for Nation’s Leadership

ENTEBBE, Uganda – In a powerful moment of spiritual unity and national reflection, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni hosted Senior Prophet TJ Collins, the visionary founder of Epikaizo Ministries International, for a high-profile meeting at State House Entebbe.
The engagement, which took place on Tuesday, June 24, was described by the dynamic preacher as a “profound honor.” It highlights a growing, positive trend of national leaders welcoming spiritual guidance and collaborating with faith leaders to foster unity and hard work across the country.
Images shared from the meeting show a warm exchange between the two leaders, with Prophet Collins, dressed in a sharp grey suit, standing alongside President Museveni in front of the Ugandan flag.
Following the meeting, Collins expressed deep appreciation for the President’s “steadfast dedication to Uganda” and his deep-rooted love for the nation. He revealed that the Head of State shared invaluable, “fatherly advice” centered on the principles of hard work, personal development, and adding tangible value to the country.
“I leave challenged and commissioned. The task is clear: build Uganda with skill, faith, and excellence,” Collins shared, anchoring his patriotic message with Psalm 33:12: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.”
According to official updates from Epikaizo Ministries, the visit concluded with a powerful session of prayer. Prophet Collins interceded for the nation’s leadership, invoking blessings of wisdom and strength over the President, who warmly appreciated the ministry’s positive impact and leadership.
A Wave of Celebration and Blessing
News of the meeting sent ripples of excitement across social media, drawing overwhelming support from religious communities and patriotic Ugandans alike.
Thousands of believers and well-wishers flooded digital platforms with celebratory messages, hailing the encounter as a divine blessing for the country. Comments like “Man of God,” “God bless Uganda,” and prayers for the President’s continued good health dominated the online space. For many, the joint image of a spiritual leader and the Fountain of Honour stood as a beautiful symbol of peace, unity, and divine favor for the Pearl of Africa.
While a few online observers raised typical questions about titles and protocol, Collins lightheartedly clarified that “Snr Prophet” is simply his familiar social media handle, keeping the focus entirely on the spiritual significance of the visit.
Aligning Faith and National Development
This uplifting encounter follows a beautiful tradition of spiritual diplomacy at State House Entebbe. Just last year, President Museveni welcomed globally renowned evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn for a historic prayer engagement focused on national transformation.
|Notable Spiritual Engagements at State House
|2025: Pastor Benny Hinn — National transformation and prayer for countrywide peace.
|2026: Prophet TJ Collins — Focus on faith-driven nation-building, skill, and excellence.
Prophet Collins—who uniquely balances roles as a preacher, lawyer, and commercial farmer—embodies the very message of hard work he discussed with the President. His ministry, Epikaizo Ministries International, continues to inspire thousands of young Ugandans to blend deep faith with practical skill to build a brighter future.
As Uganda looks forward to a season of growth and progress, this meeting stands out as an inspiring reminder of the vital role faith, unity, and excellence play in moving the nation forward.
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