Hon. Biara Wepukhulu Visits Orphaned Landslide Survivors Under His Scholarship Program, Pledges More Support for Their Education

Hon. Biara Emmanuel Wepukhulu has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting vulnerable children by paying a courtesy visit to Yoweri Museveni Primary School in Namatala, Mbale District, where he met ten pupils sponsored under the Biara Foundation Scholarship Program. The beneficiaries, all selected from the Bulambuli resettlement camp after losing their parents in previous landslides, are among the many children whose lives have been transformed through the foundation’s educational support initiative.

The visit was aimed at assessing the welfare and academic progress of the learners while identifying the challenges they continue to face in their pursuit of education. During a meeting with the school administration and teaching staff, Hon. Wepukhulu received an update on the performance and well-being of the sponsored pupils, many of whom have shown determination and resilience despite the hardships they have endured.

However, the Headmaster highlighted several pressing challenges affecting the learners. He explained that although tuition fees are being paid through the scholarship program, a number of the beneficiaries still lack essential school requirements such as uniforms. The school administration also raised concerns about the inconsistent access to meals for some of the children, noting that these challenges can negatively affect their concentration, confidence, and overall academic performance.

Touched by the concerns raised, Hon. Wepukhulu pledged to take immediate steps to address the urgent needs of the learners. He acknowledged that financial constraints had previously limited the Biara Foundation’s support largely to tuition payments. However, he noted that his recent assumption of office has created greater opportunities to mobilize resources and extend more comprehensive support to the children.

He emphasized that education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming communities and securing a better future for vulnerable children. Hon. Wepukhulu reiterated his belief that no child should be denied an opportunity to succeed because of circumstances beyond their control, especially those who have already suffered the devastating loss of their parents.

The sponsored pupils expressed joy and appreciation for the visit, describing it as a source of encouragement and hope. Teachers also commended the foundation for investing in the education of children who would otherwise struggle to remain in school. They noted that the scholarship program has already made a significant difference in the lives of the beneficiaries and appealed for continued support to help meet their remaining needs.

In a show of gratitude, the Headmaster, teachers, and pupils offered prayers for Hon. Wepukhulu, thanking him for his generosity, leadership, and unwavering dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities. They praised his commitment to ensuring that children affected by tragedy are given a chance to rebuild their lives through education.

For the ten learners from the Bulambuli resettlement camp, the visit served as a powerful reminder that they are not alone in their journey. With renewed promises of support and a strong commitment from the Biara Foundation, the children can look forward to pursuing their education with greater confidence and hope for a brighter future.