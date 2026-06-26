Makerere stadium: VC Barnabas Nawangwe inspects Shs21.8bn AFCON 2027 training site

KAMPALA – Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has inspected the ongoing construction of the Makerere University Stadium, which is being fast-tracked to serve as an official training venue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Nawangwe, flanked by senior officials from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Engineers Brigade, conducted a walkthrough of the active site on Friday to assess progress on the Phase One development.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nawangwe praised the military contractors for their progress on the project.
“I have toured the ongoing works for the construction of phase one of the Makerere University Stadium, also to serve as an AFCON 2027 Training Ground. The UPDF Engineers Brigade, contractors for the project, are doing a good job,” Nawangwe posted, sharing images of the site.
The photographs showed the Vice-Chancellor in a hard hat and high-visibility vest navigating the dirt site, which is currently a hive of activity with structural steel rebar, wooden formwork, and piping being laid down by UPDF personnel and civilian labourers.
Part of East Africa’s AFCON blueprint
The Shs21.8 billion government-backed project is a key component of Uganda’s infrastructure drive as it prepares to co-host the continental showpiece alongside East African neighbours Kenya and Tanzania.
The Makerere facility is part of a broader network of designated training grounds under development. Other venues include:
Kyambogo University ground
FUFA Kadiba Stadium
Supplementary facilities linked to the flagship Mandela National Stadium in Namboole
Once completed, the standard training venue will feature an international-standard football pitch encircled by an athletics running track, a 1,700-seater pavilion, modern floodlights, and dedicated parking.
Military precision
The project was officially handed over to the UPDF Engineers Brigade earlier this year following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Makerere University and the National Council of Sports.
Nawangwe has previously hailed the development as a landmark investment in Uganda’s sports infrastructure and youth development.
The UPDF Engineers Brigade has reiterated its commitment to delivering the facility within the stipulated timelines to ensure Uganda meets the stringent hosting requirements set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments at the site as construction progresses.
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