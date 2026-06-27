Bukakata Seed Secondary School’s Silent Crisis: Rural Education Dream Hangs in the Balance as Administrators Appeal to Museveni for Electricity Restoration

BUKAKATA, Masaka District — The head teacher of Bukakata Seed Secondary School has appealed to the Government of Uganda, led by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to urgently restore electricity to the school, warning that the lack of power is undermining teaching, digital learning and the institution’s long-term development.

For many communities, electricity is as simple as flipping a switch. At Bukakata Seed Secondary School, however, it represents something far greater—a gateway to opportunity, innovation and a brighter future for hundreds of rural learners.

Once celebrated as a symbol of the government’s investment in rural education, the school is now grappling with a challenge that threatens to dim the ambitions of its students, teachers and the wider community.

Head teacher Emmy Kasule has appealed to President Museveni, the Ministry of Education and Sports headed by First Lady Janet Museveni, and State Minister for Higher Education Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo to intervene and ensure electricity is restored to the institution.

He said the prolonged power outage is affecting digital learning, science education, school administration and the government’s broader vision of preparing learners for a modern, technology-driven economy.

“We humbly appeal to the Government of Uganda and President Museveni to help us restore electricity at Bukakata Seed Secondary School,” Kasule said.

“Reliable electricity is no longer optional in education. It is essential for ICT, science practicals, administration and preparing our learners for the future.”

The appeal comes at a time when the government continues to promote quality education through infrastructure development, digital learning initiatives and the expansion of secondary education in underserved rural communities.

A School Built on Hope

Located near the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukakata Sub-county, Masaka District, Bukakata Seed Secondary School was established under the government’s Seed Secondary School Programme, an initiative aimed at bringing secondary education closer to communities that previously had limited access.

When the school opened in 2012, it enrolled just 12 pioneer students.

Today, enrolment has grown to more than 450 learners, with school administrators saying the institution has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 students if critical services and infrastructure are strengthened.

For residents of Bukakata and neighbouring communities, the school has become much more than an educational institution.

It represents hope.

Children from rural families who once travelled long distances to access secondary education can now study closer to home.

However, administrators warn that the absence of electricity threatens to slow the school’s progress.

When the Lights Went Out

Before the power outage, electricity had transformed the learning environment.

Computer studies became more practical, science students conducted experiments more effectively, and evening revision classes were held with greater ease.

Today, those gains are increasingly at risk.

Kasule says the school’s efforts to embrace technology-driven education have been severely affected.

“Digital education requires electricity. Our learners need exposure to computers, modern learning tools and practical science training,” he said.

“We want to complement the government’s investment in education by ensuring our learners receive the quality education they deserve.”

School Board Joins the Appeal

Members of the School Board of Governors have also called on the government to intervene.

Vice Chairperson Justine Ndagire praised the school administration, saying the institution’s progress has been built on discipline, accountability and growing community confidence.

“When leadership is committed, development follows,” Ndagire said.

“Mr. Kasule has helped restore confidence among parents and strengthened school administration. Restoring electricity will help sustain this progress.”

She added that Bukakata Seed Secondary School has become one of the most trusted public educational institutions in the area.

Government Investment Under Pressure

Bukakata Seed Secondary School is part of Uganda’s wider effort to expand access to secondary education through the establishment of Seed Secondary Schools across the country.

Constructed at an estimated cost of about Shs3.5 billion, the school was intended to reduce the burden on rural families who previously had to send their children to distant schools.

Across Uganda, the Seed School Programme has significantly increased access to secondary education.

However, school administrators argue that infrastructure investments must be complemented by essential services such as electricity if the intended impact is to be fully realised.

Education experts have consistently warned that schools without adequate supporting infrastructure risk limiting students’ ability to compete in an increasingly digital world.

A Community Waiting for the Light

Despite the challenges, parents and community leaders remain optimistic.

The school continues to attract learners from Bukakata, Lambu Landing Site, the Kalangala Islands and surrounding communities.

For many families, restoring electricity is about far more than powering classrooms.

It is about protecting dreams.

A student who learns computer skills today could become tomorrow’s engineer.

A learner who conducts science experiments today could develop solutions that shape Uganda’s future.

As Uganda continues investing in human capital development, stakeholders believe restoring electricity at Bukakata Seed Secondary School would send a powerful message—that rural learners deserve the same educational opportunities as their urban counterparts.

For Bukakata, the message is simple:

Restore the power.

Restore the opportunity.

Restore the dream.

Because in education, when the lights go out, the future can be delayed.