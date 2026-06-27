IT’S FAKE! Minister Babalanda Speaks Out On RDC Reshuffle List 

KAMPALA– The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has dismissed a list circulating on social media and other media platforms purporting announcing a reshuffle of Resident District Commissioners, Resident City Commissioners, their Deputies and Assistants by H.E. President Yoweri Museveni.

In a statement to the general public on Friday 26th June,2026 , Minister Babalanda, said there is no current list that has been issued or authorized by H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda.

“No reshuffle has been effected. H.E. the President has not transferred or appointed any new RDC at this time.”

She reminded the public that under Article 203 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, appointments, transfers, and deployments of RDCs, Deputies and their Assistants remain a sole prerogative of H.E. the President as the Appointing Authority.

The Minister cautioned the General public, all RDCs, RCCs, Deputies, Assistants, and stakeholders to ignore the circulating list.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the circulating list and treat it as the work of individuals intent on causing confusion, anxiety, and disaffection among public officers and citizens,” the statement read.

The Office urged members of the public and media houses to verify any information on RDCs appointments only through official communication from the Office of the President or the Office of the Minister for the Presidency.