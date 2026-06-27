“A Friend I Can Always Count On”: Ssekandi Salutes Gen. Salim Saleh as Kyanamukaka’s Long Wait for Development Begins

MASAKA DISTRICT, UGANDA — In Uganda’s drive toward economic transformation, few public investments have as direct an impact on everyday life as roads, electricity and other essential infrastructure. They connect farmers to markets, children to schools, patients to health facilities and businesses to new opportunities.

Against this backdrop, Presidential Special Envoy and Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has publicly paid tribute to Gen. Salim Saleh Akandwanaho, praising his longstanding commitment to supporting ordinary Ugandans and promoting community development.

In a message posted on his X account, Ssekandi described Saleh as a dependable friend and leader whose generosity has touched many lives.

“Gen. Salim Saleh, thank you for being a friend I can always count on. Your genuine kindness, tolerance and willingness to support ordinary Ugandans and those around you make you a true pillar of our community. I am incredibly grateful to have you in my corner.”

Ssekandi’s remarks come as residents of Kyanamukaka Town Council in Bukoto Central Constituency witness major government road construction projects after decades of inadequate transport infrastructure.

For more than four decades, communities across the largely agricultural area endured deteriorating roads that increased transport costs, slowed trade and limited access to schools, healthcare facilities and markets. Farmers often struggled to transport coffee and other produce, while poor road conditions discouraged investment and business expansion.

Today, however, the sound of construction machinery has brought renewed optimism.

Roads connecting Sserinya, Baale, Bulegeya, Kamuzinda and Kanoni are being upgraded under the Ministry of Works and Transport, a project local leaders believe could significantly improve economic activity across the area.

Infrastructure as a Driver of Development

Development economists have long argued that roads are more than transport corridors—they are critical enablers of economic growth.

Reliable road networks lower transport costs, improve access to education and healthcare, facilitate trade and attract private investment, particularly in rural communities where agriculture remains the primary source of income.

Residents of Kyanamukaka say they hope the ongoing road works will finally unlock those opportunities.

Mayor Hajjat Zaina Nakidde described the project as a turning point for the town council.

“For many years our people suffered because of poor roads. Farmers struggled to reach markets and businesses found it difficult to grow. Today we are witnessing history. These roads will transform our communities.”

Nakidde urged residents to cooperate with engineers and contractors to ensure the successful completion of the works.

“The benefits of these roads will remain with future generations. Development requires all of us to work together.”

According to the mayor, the improved road network is expected to benefit more than 105 villages across nine parishes, improving access to markets, schools, health centres and other public services.

Communities Welcome Renewed Investment

Residents also acknowledged the continued engagement of the Office of Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi in advocating for development priorities within Bukoto Central Constituency.

Development mobiliser Oscar Mutebi, who has worked with communities on agricultural and wealth creation programmes, said improved infrastructure is fundamental to reducing rural poverty.

“When roads improve, farmers reach markets more easily, transport costs fall, children access schools and businesses become more competitive. Infrastructure creates opportunities for economic growth.”

Mutebi added that improved connectivity complements government programmes aimed at increasing agricultural productivity, household incomes and local enterprise development.

A New Sense of Optimism

For councillor Vecencia Namulindwa, the ongoing construction represents more than another government infrastructure project.

“For many years we heard promises. Today we can see work taking place. That gives people confidence that change is possible.”

Businessman Steven Kawonawo believes the upgraded roads could encourage investment and stimulate job creation throughout the area.

“Good infrastructure attracts business. It reduces the cost of transport and gives investors confidence to come into rural communities.”

Officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport say technical teams continue to monitor construction to ensure the roads meet the required engineering standards.

Engineer Mathew Ochuria said cooperation from local leaders and residents has contributed to steady progress.

“Our goal is to deliver durable roads that will serve these communities for many years.”

Beyond Road Construction

As work continues across Kyanamukaka, many residents view the project as part of a broader effort to improve rural livelihoods through better infrastructure, increased market access and expanded economic opportunities.

For families who have spent decades navigating impassable roads during rainy seasons and bearing the high costs of poor connectivity, the changes are already visible.

Once completed, the upgraded roads are expected to strengthen trade, improve service delivery, enhance mobility and better connect local producers to regional markets.

For the people of Kyanamukaka, the heavy machinery now working across the district represents more than the construction of roads.

It represents renewed confidence that long-awaited development is finally reaching communities that have spent generations waiting to share more fully in Uganda’s economic progress.