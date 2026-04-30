State House Poverty Alleviation Department, MP Kateshumbwa Deliver Two Tonnes of Coffee Fertilizers to Rushozi Ward

Rushozi Ward, Sheema Municipality— The State House Poverty Alleviation Department in partnership with Sheema Municipality MP Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa today handed over two tonnes of coffee fertilizers to farmers in Rushozi Ward, a State House model village.

The ceremony took place at Rushozi Ward Headquarters and attracted local leaders, model farmers, and residents. The fertilizers are part of ongoing government interventions to boost household incomes.

Hon. Kateshumbwa said coffee remains Sheema’s “green gold” and urged farmers to use the fertilizers to increase yields. “Rushozi is our model village. If we get coffee right here, the rest of Sheema will follow. Use these inputs well — apply them correctly and maintain your gardens. This is how we shall fight poverty at household level,” he told beneficiaries.

He commended President Yoweri Museveni and the State House Poverty Alleviation Department for prioritizing model villages and supporting practical interventions that reach farmers directly.

Officials from the Poverty Alleviation Department at statehouse led by Private Presidential Assistant, Ms Caroline Kembabazi Kamabare noted that Rushozi Ward was selected as a model village to demonstrate best practices in coffee farming, enterprise selection, and mindset change. They encouraged farmers to work with extension workers for proper application and to adopt good agronomic practices.

The Chairperson Rushozi Ward statehouse project commended the team for the timely support ahead of the rains. Farmers pledged to use the fertilizers as directed, with one beneficiary saying the input will “double our harvest if we follow the training we received.”