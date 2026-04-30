News

State House Poverty Alleviation Department, MP Kateshumbwa Deliver Two Tonnes of Coffee Fertilizers to Rushozi Ward

watchdog
watchdog

Rushozi Ward, Sheema Municipality— The State House Poverty Alleviation Department in partnership with Sheema Municipality MP Hon. Dicksons Kateshumbwa today handed over two tonnes of coffee fertilizers to farmers in Rushozi Ward, a State House model village.

The ceremony took place at Rushozi Ward Headquarters and attracted local leaders, model farmers, and residents. The fertilizers are part of ongoing government interventions to boost household incomes.

Hon. Kateshumbwa said coffee remains Sheema’s “green gold” and urged farmers to use the fertilizers to increase yields. “Rushozi is our model village. If we get coffee right here, the rest of Sheema will follow. Use these inputs well — apply them correctly and maintain your gardens. This is how we shall fight poverty at household level,” he told beneficiaries.

He commended President Yoweri Museveni and the State House Poverty Alleviation Department for prioritizing model villages and supporting practical interventions that reach farmers directly.

Officials from the Poverty Alleviation Department at statehouse led by Private Presidential Assistant, Ms Caroline Kembabazi Kamabare noted that Rushozi Ward was selected as a model village to demonstrate best practices in coffee farming, enterprise selection, and mindset change. They encouraged farmers to work with extension workers for proper application and to adopt good agronomic practices.

The Chairperson Rushozi Ward statehouse project commended the team for the timely support ahead of the rains. Farmers pledged to use the fertilizers as directed, with one beneficiary saying the input will “double our harvest if we follow the training we received.”


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article OSCAR MUTEBI: VP Ssekandi’s Grandson Extends Coffee Seedlings to Farmers Across Greater Masaka
Next Article KAGENYI LUKKA: Mushrooming Political Parties Signifies Deepening Democracy In Uganda 

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

KAGENYI LUKKA: Mushrooming Political Parties Signifies Deepening Democracy In Uganda 

From Movement to Multiparty — The Road We Walked On 28th July…

By
watchdog
11 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

BABIRYE MILLY BABALANDA: Why Ugandans Must Embrace the New Trade Order Reforms

Ugandans have, in recent weeks, expressed strong emotions regarding the ongoing implementation…

8 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

Why prosecution is insisting on concealing the identity of some witnesses in the Kiza Besigye treason Case 

By Rogers Wadada  The High Court in Kampala trying Rtd Col Kizza…

9 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 779 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4392 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

KAGENYI LUKKA: Mushrooming Political Parties Signifies Deepening Democracy In Uganda 

From Movement to Multiparty — The Road We Walked On…

OSCAR MUTEBI: VP Ssekandi’s Grandson Extends Coffee Seedlings to Farmers Across Greater Masaka

Coffee farming remains one of Uganda’s…

PS Ben Kumumanya Directs Local Governments to Advertise Public Jobs with Anti-Bribery Disclaimers

In a move aimed at streamlining…

BABIRYE MILLY BABALANDA: Why Ugandans Must Embrace the New Trade Order Reforms

Ugandans have, in recent weeks, expressed…

Masaka NRM Boss Bulegeya Rallies PLU, Says Muhoozi Remains Key Figure in Future Leadership Transition

KAMPALA — National Resistance Movement (NRM)…