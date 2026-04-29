Thousands Expected in Kampala for Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive One Year After His Tragic Passing

Thousands Expected in Kampala for Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive One Year After Tragic Passing

KAMPALA — Thousands of motorists, motorsport enthusiasts, business leaders, and well-wishers are expected to gather in Kampala this Sunday for the Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive, marking one year since the tragic passing of businessman and rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia.

Rajiv, 35, the only son of city tycoon Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and a director in the Ruparelia Group, died on May 3, 2025, following a fatal road accident at the Busabala Flyover along the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

His high-performance Nissan GT-R reportedly lost control, crashed into concrete barriers, overturned, and caught fire, bringing to an abrupt end the life of one of Uganda’s most vibrant young businessmen and motorsport lovers.

The memorial events are scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2026, and will blend charity, remembrance, and celebration of Rajiv’s legacy in business, hospitality, and motorsport.

Memorial Programme

The day will begin at 10:30 AM with a prosthetic leg donation drive at Mulago Hospital’s Orthopaedic Department. The initiative is aimed at supporting persons living with disabilities by providing mobility aids, reflecting Rajiv’s spirit of giving back to the community.

At 2:30 PM, the much-anticipated Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Drive will kick off from RR Pearl Tower One on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala.

Organised by TT Drags and Drifts Uganda under the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda, the convoy is expected to attract hundreds of high-performance vehicles, bikers, and rally supporters who will drive through selected parts of the city before proceeding to Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The drive will conclude at Speke Resort Munyonyo Marina, where Rajiv served as a director and where many of his closest friends and family members shared memorable moments with him.

At 5:30 PM, a candle-lighting ceremony will be held at the marina, bringing together family, friends, business associates, and members of the public in a solemn tribute to his memory.

Organisers say the event is intended not only to remember Rajiv’s passion for motorsport and entrepreneurship but also to celebrate the impact he made on Uganda’s hospitality and investment landscape.

Rajiv was widely known for his love for fast cars, rally driving, and youthful business leadership within the Ruparelia empire, where he played an active role in several major investments.

His death sent shockwaves across Uganda’s business and social circles, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, the private sector, and the motorsport fraternity.

Organisers have urged participants to drive responsibly and maintain discipline during the memorial procession, emphasizing that the event is a tribute of respect, unity, and remembrance.

The public has been invited to take part in the activities as Kampala remembers one of its most recognizable young business faces gone too soon.