Kotido RDC Ichogor Charles Assures Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition of Safety at Inception

During an inception meeting for the Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP) in Kotido District, organized by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), the Resident District Commissioner, Ichogor Charles, welcomed KACC to the district. The meeting was held on Tuesday, 28 April.

The RDC noted that KACC is adding value to the Office of the President and affirmed that no one should threaten the organization in the execution of its work. During the meeting, KACC officially launched the CEAP project, which aims to strengthen transparency and accountability among state actors in Karamoja, as well as enhance the capacity of non-state actors to demand accountability.

The meeting was attended by various district officials, including the District Police Commander, the Commander of the 405 Brigade, and representatives from civil society organizations. The Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Lochoro Daniel, expressed appreciation to KACC for choosing Kotido, noting that the project will support the district in gathering critical information to improve service delivery.

Under the project, KACC will train community monitors, conduct District Integrity Promotion Forums, establish youth clubs both in and out of schools, undertake monitoring activities, train government officials on service delivery, and organize community barazas.

During the inception meeting, Jesca Ruth Ataa, Executive Director of Nakere Rural Women Activists (NARWOA), provided an overview of civil society organizations in Kotido and commended KACC as one of the effective NGOs operating in the Karamoja sub-region.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, who presented the project to district officials, thanked the leadership of Kotido for accepting to partner with KACC. He emphasized that the organization’s goal is to see improved living standards for the people of Karamoja.

KACC, in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) and Transparency International Uganda, is implementing the Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP) in the Karamoja sub-region, with support from the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.