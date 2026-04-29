Pearlwood Film Awards 2026 Target Secondary Schools to Grow Africa’s Next Storytelling Generation

The Pearlwood Film Awards 2026 have been officially unveiled as a transformative national initiative aimed at reshaping Uganda’s film industry by tapping into young talent at the secondary school level.

Speaking at the launch, Kobusingye Jackline, Managing Director of the Awards Committee, said the initiative builds on Pearlwood’s long-standing mission to structure and grow Uganda’s film sector into a competitive player within the regional and global creative economy.

*A Shift to Grassroots Talent Development*

Under the theme “The Rising Pearl: Igniting the Next Generation of African Storytellers,” this year’s awards place deliberate focus on secondary schools as the foundation for industry growth.

Kobusingye noted that while many Ugandan schools already produce compelling films, most of this content remains confined within school environments and never reaches broader audiences.

“We realized that if we are to strengthen the film economy, we must begin at the grassroots,” she said. “Schools are already creating content, but it remains invisible. We want to bring it into the professional space, nurture it, and connect it to real markets.”

The initiative will recognize individual excellence in categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Producer, alongside supporting roles that may include professional actors collaborating with students.

Unlike traditional awards, the Pearlwood Film Awards 2026 will operate as a full ecosystem that integrates film submission, distribution, audience engagement, and market performance.

Films will be evaluated based on both artistic merit and measurable impact, including streaming performance on the Stream East Films platform and box office results during screenings and premieres.

Submissions are open to all secondary schools and producers of high school films across Uganda, with a deadline set for 31st May 2026.

Participating schools already include Bethany High School–Naalya, Nyakasura School in Fort Portal, and St. Peters Secondary School–Bukedea.

Ensuring Quality and Copyright Protection

To safeguard originality and professional standards, the awards framework incorporates collaboration with industry guilds and publishing bodies such as CineMat Publishers.

Kobusingye explained that actors are expected to be affiliated with recognized guilds, which oversee training, script review, and compliance with copyright standards.

“These guilds ensure that scripts are authentic and that any potential copyright issues are addressed early,” she said. “It’s about building professionalism from the ground up.”

The Ministry of Education and Sports has thrown its full support behind the awards, describing the initiative as a powerful bridge between education, culture, and national development.

Speaking as chief guest, Ms. Frances Atima, Acting Director of the Directorate of Education Standards, emphasized the role of storytelling in shaping values and identity among young people.

“Schools are not just centres of academic instruction—they are spaces where identity is shaped and potential is unlocked,” Atima said. “Through film, students can express creativity, reflect their communities, and promote values such as resilience, respect, and social responsibility.”

She noted that the initiative also responds to growing concerns about the influence of external content on young audiences.

“It is no longer enough to react. We must take preventive action by promoting value-driven storytelling that reflects who we are as a nation,” she added.

Building a Regional Creative Hub

Organizers say the Pearlwood Film Awards 2026 are expected to engage thousands of participants across Eastern Africa through screenings, symposiums, and digital platforms.

The initiative is also backed by key partners including the Ministry of Education and Sports, Uganda National Cultural Centre, Stream East Films, and the Uganda Federation of Movie Industry.

By integrating education with industry, Pearlwood aims to position Uganda as a regional hub for storytelling, cultural exchange, and creative industry growth.

In a forward-looking move, the Ministry of Education unveiled the 2027 theme as “High School Musical: Re-imagining Our Core Values,” giving schools ample time to prepare high-quality productions.

Kobusingye believes this long-term approach will strengthen consistency and quality in storytelling.

“We are not just organizing awards,” she said. “We are building an industry, one young storyteller at a time.”

Pearlwood, legally known as the Association of Core Film Producers Uganda Limited, exists to organize the entire film ecosystem—from production to distribution and market access.

According to Kobusingye, the awards are a natural extension of this vision, designed not just to celebrate excellence but to build a sustainable pipeline of talent.