President Museveni meets British High Commissioner Chesney 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held fruitful discussions with the British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E Lisa Chesney at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations and enhancing the economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Uganda.

Ambassador Chesney was accompanied by the British Defence Attaché to Uganda, Lieutenant Colonel Ashley Wiseman, and Nigel Holmes, the Political Counsellor at the British Embassy.