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President Museveni meets British High Commissioner Chesney 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held fruitful discussions with the British High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E Lisa Chesney at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations and enhancing the economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and Uganda.

Ambassador Chesney was accompanied by the British Defence Attaché to Uganda, Lieutenant Colonel Ashley Wiseman, and Nigel Holmes, the Political Counsellor at the British Embassy.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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