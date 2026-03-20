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PLU Assigns ‘Patriotic Officer’ Numbers to Central Committee Members, With Kabanda and Gashumba Positions Drawing Social Media AttentionKampala – The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has released official “Patriotic Officer” (PO) numbers for its Central Committee, the top governing body of the organisation. The announcement was made on X by journalist Andrew Mwenda on March 20, 2026, on behalf of PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.
According to the statement, the numbers reflect each member’s historic role in the founding of the group and their seniority. PLU noted that the list currently covers only Central Committee members, with additional numbers to be issued later for non-CC members.The full list is as follows:
- PO 001: Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba
- PO 002: Andrew Mwenda
- PO 003: Michael Nuwagira (Toyota)
- PO 004: Edwin Karugire
- PO 005: Daudi Kabanda
- PO 006: Balaam Barugahare
- PO 007: Michael Mawanda
- PO 008: Lillian Aber
- PO 009: Cedric Babu (deceased)
- PO 010: Frank Gashumba
- PO 011: Henry Basaliza
- PO 012: Fadil Twala
PLU described the numbering system as a means to recognise contributions and establish clear hierarchy within the organisation.The announcement has prompted a range of responses on X. Many PLU supporters welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step toward greater organisation and discipline. Several members posted congratulatory messages to those on the list, with some expressing anticipation for numbers to be assigned to ordinary members. Official PLU accounts and supporters highlighted the list as recognition of loyalty and foundational roles.
Other users, however, questioned the diversity of the Central Committee. Comments pointed to the presence of only one woman and one Muslim among the 12 listed members, as well as limited representation from regions outside Western and Central Uganda. Some noted that three individuals on the list are related by blood or marriage, raising questions about broader national inclusivity.
The numbering has also drawn attention to the respective positions of PO 005 Daudi Kabanda and PO 010 Frank Gashumba. This
occurs against the backdrop of recent public comments by Gashumba regarding internal matters. In a video clip that circulated prior to the announcement, Gashumba raised concerns about treatment of some members and indicated he might share further details if provoked. Social media users have referenced the pair’s positions in light of those earlier statements, with some posts noting the coincidence of their rankings.
PLU, which rebranded from the MK Movement in 2024, positions itself as a civic organisation focused on patriotism, national unity and support for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s vision ahead of the 2026 general elections. Some analysts and media outlets have compared the PO numbering system to historical practices used in earlier Ugandan political or military structures.No official comment has yet been issued by PLU leadership addressing the specific reactions or internal references. The organisation has previously emphasised its commitment to inclusive mobilisation across the country.