PLU Assigns ‘Patriotic Officer’ Numbers to Central Committee Members, With Kabanda and Gashumba Positions Drawing Social Media Attention Kampala – The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has released official “Patriotic Officer” (PO) numbers for its Central Committee, the top governing body of the organisation. The announcement was made on X by journalist Andrew Mwenda on March 20, 2026, on behalf of PLU Chairman Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

According to the statement, the numbers reflect each member’s historic role in the founding of the group and their seniority. PLU noted that the list currently covers only Central Committee members, with additional numbers to be issued later for non-CC members. The full list is as follows: PO 001: Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

PO 002: Andrew Mwenda

PO 003: Michael Nuwagira (Toyota)

PO 004: Edwin Karugire

PO 005: Daudi Kabanda

PO 006: Balaam Barugahare

PO 007: Michael Mawanda

PO 008: Lillian Aber

PO 009: Cedric Babu (deceased)

PO 010: Frank Gashumba

PO 011: Henry Basaliza

PO 012: Fadil Twala PLU described the numbering system as a means to recognise contributions and establish clear hierarchy within the organisation.The announcement has prompted a range of responses on X. Many PLU supporters welcomed the move, describing it as a positive step toward greater organisation and discipline. Several members posted congratulatory messages to those on the list, with some expressing anticipation for numbers to be assigned to ordinary members. Official PLU accounts and supporters highlighted the list as recognition of loyalty and foundational roles.

Other users, however, questioned the diversity of the Central Committee. Comments pointed to the presence of only one woman and one Muslim among the 12 listed members, as well as limited representation from regions outside Western and Central Uganda. Some noted that three individuals on the list are related by blood or marriage, raising questions about broader national inclusivity.

The numbering has also drawn attention to the respective positions of PO 005 Daudi Kabanda and PO 010 Frank Gashumba. This

occurs against the backdrop of recent public comments by Gashumba regarding internal matters. In a video clip that circulated prior to the announcement, Gashumba raised concerns about treatment of some members and indicated he might share further details if provoked. Social media users have referenced the pair’s positions in light of those earlier statements, with some posts noting the coincidence of their rankings.