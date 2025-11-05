Kampala — As Uganda gears up for the 2026 elections, political tensions are rising, with new accusations surfacing from the Kawempe North political battleground. Faridah Nambi, a well-known NRM aspirant and former rival in the Kawempe North by-election, has accused opposition figure Elias Nalukoola of using the youth empowerment program Apex Digital Skills as a political tool to sway voters.

Nambi claims that rather than focusing purely on empowering young Ugandans with digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills, Nalukoola is strategically associating himself with Apex Digital Skills to build political capital.

“This is no longer just about youth development. It’s clear that Mr. Nalukoola wants to use Apex Digital Skills as a campaign platform to influence young voters ahead of the elections,” Nambi said during a recent interview.

Founded in 2025 by entrepreneur and youth advocate Nyanzi Martin Luther, Apex Digital Skills has been widely praised for equipping youth with vital digital skills in an increasingly technology-driven economy. The program focuses on training, mentorship, and support for young entrepreneurs, aiming to reduce unemployment and build a generation ready for the digital future.

In response to the criticism, Elias Nalukoola has publicly promised to invest more resources into Apex Digital Skills if re-elected in 2026. He says his goal is to expand training programs, increase access to technology for marginalized youth, and create partnerships with private sector players to foster innovation and job creation.

“I am committed to empowering the youth through skills development. Apex Digital Skills is not just a platform for learning but a pathway to economic independence,” Nalukoola stated during a recent campaign rally.However, Nambi’s allegations have sparked debate about the fine line between genuine development initiatives and political posturing. Critics argue that using youth programs for electoral gain risks politicizing critical development efforts and may undermine their credibility.

“Youth empowerment programs should transcend party politics. When politicians start to exploit them for votes, it compromises the integrity of the entire sector,” political analyst Samuel Kato told this reporter.

Supporters of Nalukoola have dismissed the claims as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his reputation. “Elias Nalukoola’s work with Apex Digital Skills is about empowering youth and creating opportunities. The timing of these accusations suggests desperation from political opponents,” said one close ally.

The tension between Nambi and Nalukoola is not new. The two clashed fiercely during the Kawempe North by-election, where Nalukoola, representing the National Unity Platform (NUP), narrowly defeated Nambi in a contest that highlighted generational and ideological divides. Observers note that the Apex Digital Skills controversy is a reflection of the broader struggle for influence over Uganda’s youth vote.

As Uganda approaches a critical election cycle, the debate over the politicization of youth programs like Apex Digital Skills raises important questions about the future of development and governance. Will these initiatives remain genuine efforts to uplift young people, or will they be reduced to mere instruments of political ambition?