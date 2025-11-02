Kampala, Uganda – Heavy seasonal rains have once again plunged Kampala into chaos, with flash floods submerging roads, homes, and markets across the city, displacing thousands and crippling daily life. As the deluge claims lives and livelihoods, Kampala Central Division Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has unleashed a scathing attack on prominent businessman Ham Kiggundu, accusing him of prioritizing profits over public safety through unchecked real estate developments that exacerbate the crisis.

In a fiery statement delivered amid rising waters in the city’s low-lying areas, Lukwago lambasted Kiggundu, founder of Ham Group Enterprises, for what he called “reckless encroachments” on wetlands and drainage channels. “Ham Kiggundu is doing more harm than good in this city,” Lukwago fumed during an emergency press briefing at City Hall. “He cares less about the lives of ordinary Ugandans than making profits. His multimillion-dollar projects are choking our waterways, turning Kampala into a death trap every rainy season. How many more lives must be lost before greed gives way to conscience?”

The outburst comes as the Uganda Red Cross Society reports at least five fatalities and over 2,000 people affected by the floods since Wednesday, with neighborhoods like Bwaise, Kawempe, and Natete bearing the brunt.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation: vehicles abandoned in knee-deep water, street vendors salvaging soaked goods, and families wading through murky torrents to reach higher ground. The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has deployed pumps and rescue teams, but critics argue the response is reactive rather than preventive.

Kiggundu’s Ham Enterprises has been at the center of controversy for years, with projects like luxury apartments and commercial complexes in flood-prone zones allegedly violating environmental regulations. Environmental activists, including the Wetlands Restoration Initiative, have long warned that such developments—often fast-tracked with political backing—block natural water flow, worsening urban flooding. A 2024 audit by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) flagged several Ham Group sites for non-compliance, though enforcement has been lax.

Neither Kiggundu nor a representative from Ham Enterprises responded to Watchdog Uganda’s requests for comment by press time. However, in past defenses, the tycoon has maintained that his investments create jobs and boost the economy, dismissing wetland accusations as “baseless smears from envious rivals.”

Lukwago, a vocal critic of elite impunity, called for immediate government intervention, including a moratorium on wetland developments and compensation for flood victims. “This is not just about one man; it’s about a system that allows the powerful to flood the poor,” he said. “We demand accountability—revoke those titles, restore the swamps, or watch Kampala drown.”

As cleanup efforts begin under clearing skies, residents like Sarah Namubiru, a mother of three from Bwaise, echoed the mayor’s frustration. “Every year, the same story. Rich men build on our rivers, and we pay with our homes,” she told our reporter, clutching a sodden child’s toy.

The floods highlight broader challenges in Uganda’s capital, where rapid urbanization outpaces infrastructure. Experts from Makerere University’s Department of Geography urge a master plan overhaul, emphasizing climate-resilient drainage and stricter zoning. For now, with more rain forecast, Kampala braces for round two.