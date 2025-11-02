Kampala, Uganda – In a stirring address at St. Francis Chapel on the Makerere University campus, Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe called on Ugandans and Africans to embrace self-belief in innovation, drawing inspiration from the university’s groundbreaking contributions to electric vehicle manufacturing.

Speaking after a sermon by Chancellor Emeritus Prof. Ezra Suruma on “The Unchanging God: Thankful for God’s Faithfulness,” which emphasized appreciating divine gifts, Nawangwe highlighted the success of Kiira Motors Corporation as a model of African ingenuity.

The event, held on Sunday morning, featured Suruma’s message urging gratitude for God’s unchanging nature amid life’s challenges. Nawangwe, seizing the moment provided by the chaplain, linked this spiritual theme to tangible achievements. He praised young students and staff from Makerere’s Engineering Faculty for developing Africa’s first indigenous electric vehicle, the Kiira EV, in 2011.

This student-led project evolved into Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), established in 2014 as a presidential initiative for automotive manufacturing in Uganda. Today, KMC operates from a state-of-the-art plant in Jinja, recognized as Africa’s largest and most advanced bus manufacturing facility.

The company has produced 37 electric vehicles and 27 diesel coaches, with plans to scale up to 2,500 vehicles in the medium term. Standout products include the Kayoola Solar Bus, a high-performance electric vehicle powered by solar energy, showcasing Uganda’s push toward sustainable mobility.

KMC’s accolades include the African Company of the Year award in 2021 and the UNDP Gender Equality Seal in 2023. Nawangwe’s remarks underscore Makerere’s role in fostering innovation, from early collaborations on ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic to ongoing youth skilling programs with UNDP.

“Just as these young engineers believed in their ability, Africans must trust in our potential to lead in technology,” he stated in his post-service reflection.

This development signals a broader call for self-reliance in Africa’s industrial sector, with KMC driving job creation and green transport solutions amid global shifts to electric vehicles. As Uganda positions itself as a leader in automotive innovation, experts see KMC’s growth as a blueprint for continent-wide progress.