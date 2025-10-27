President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed Russia as a historic ally and ideological partner in Africa’s liberation struggle, emphasizing that Uganda’s relationship with Moscow extends far beyond defense cooperation.

The President made the remarks on Sunday, October 26, 2025, while officiating at a ceremony where the Russian Federation donated defense equipment valued at $53 million to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF). He also launched the Military Mechanised Major Repair Facility at Gaddafi Military Barracks, Magamaga, and a workshop in Entebbe that is under construction.

The donated equipment includes obstacle clearers, trench diggers, boats,workshops, and a coastal station, assets that the President described as “very important and practical contributions” to Uganda’s defense infrastructure.

“I want to thank His Excellency Vladimir Putin for this donation of various equipment valued at $53 million. All of them are good, and they make work so easy.” H.E. Museveni said, adding that Russia’s gesture inspires further collaboration.

President Museveni traced the roots of Africa’s political liberation and international solidarity, crediting the Soviet Union’s 1917 revolution as a turning point in global politics that gave hope to colonized nations.

“By 1900, the whole of Africa, except for Ethiopia, had been colonized. The first Africans to organize for liberation were the South Africans, who formed the ANC in 1912. But globally, we were isolated. The only friends of African freedom fighters were African-Americans,” he said.

President Museveni further noted that the 1949 communist revolution in China cemented a new era of international solidarity, with both Russia and China providing material and ideological support to anti-colonial movements in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

“Therefore, our relationship with Russia is not just defense and security—it is ideological and strategic,” President Museveni emphasized.

The Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth Oboth, expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his consistent guidance and prioritization of defense as a pillar of national development.

“We want to thank you for the strategic guidance and leadership that you give to our ministry and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces. Your wise decisions in prioritizing security and defense matters as a precondition for development continue to shape our success,” Hon. Oboth said, while expressing gratitude to the Russian government for its continued generosity and support, and reaffirming Uganda’s readiness to strengthen its defense ties with Moscow.

Representing the Chief of Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, Commander of Land Forces, lauded Russia’s gesture as a sign of genuine partnership and historical continuity.

“This assistance is not just equipment and resources. It represents a powerful commitment to security, peace, and stability for all,” Gen. Kayanja said, emphasizing that the new support would empower the UPDF to perform its duties with increased efficiency.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Uganda, H.E Vladlen Semivolos reaffirmed the long-standing friendship between Russia and Uganda, grounded in principles of mutual trust, non-interference, and respect for national sovereignty, adding that Russia was among the first countries to recognize Uganda’s independence.

He also lauded President Museveni for his leadership in fostering national independence and regional stability.

“We are pleased to see that under His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda continues to develop as a strong, independent, democratic, and prosperous country,” Ambassador Vladlen said, referencing the meeting between Presidents Museveni and Russia’s Putin at the Second Russia–Africa Summit in 2023, which he said laid a strong foundation for deepening bilateral relations.

In recognition of the longstanding partnership, 10 Russian dignitaries were awarded the National Independence Diamond Jubilee Medal for their contributions to strengthening Uganda’s sovereignty and defense.

The medal, conferred under Section 3 of the National Honors and Awards Act (2001, Cap 173), recognizes individuals who have rendered outstanding service and loyalty to the country, especially those who have contributed significantly to the protection and promotion of Uganda’s independence.

The event drew a high-level audience from Uganda’s defense and security establishment. Among those present were: Ms. Rosette Byengoma, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Lt. Gen. Jack Agonza Bakasumba, UPDF Chief of Joint Staff, Maj. Gen. D.K. Sande, Commander of the UPDF Armored Division.

Others were Maj. Gen. Moses Rwakitarate, Commander of the 3rd Headquarters Vital Assets Infantry Brigade, Maj. Gen. Don Nabasa, Joint Staff (Policy and Strategy), Brig. Gen. Richard Wakainja, Head, CBT Engineers Brigade, Brig. Gen. Goodwin Karugaba, Joint Staff (Logistics), Brig. Gen. Robert Mugabe, Joint Staff (Finance), Brig. Gen. Akankunda, Joint Staff (Operations), and Senior Superintendent of Police Kyeyune Edirisa, the Regional Police Commander for Busoga Eastern Region.