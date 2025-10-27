Busoga Kingdom, under the visionary leadership of the Kyabazinga HRH William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, remains committed to collaborating with organizations and individuals to combat the growing burden of cancer, particularly among women.

This assurance was made by Second Deputy Prime Minister Hajji Noor Ahmed Osman during the 7th Annual Fight Women’s Cancer Run, organized by Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ), held at the First Gym owned by money mogul Hajji Musa Bashir popularly known as ‘Musa Hared’ grounds on 25 October, 2025.

Hajji Osman who led a group of 5km walkers emphasized the significance of collective action in raising awareness about cervical and breast cancer, which disproportionately affect women in the Busoga sub-region.

He applauded RHHJ for their tireless efforts which has seen more than 900 women having received treatment for precancerous or cancerous lessions.

“…I bring with me the blessings and solidarity of HRH the Kyabazinga of Busoga and the entire leadership of Obwakyabazinga bwa Busoga(OBB)…”,Hajji Osman said.

Hajji Osman encouraged the people of Busoga to always engage in physical exercises as ways of avoiding the contraction of non communicable diseases.

“…these activities not only raise awareness and funds but also promote physical well-being by strengthening immune systems and helping prevent lifestyle diseases…”,Hajji Osman noted.

During the event, hundreds of people of all walks of life including school children and foreign nationals participated in different segments of 15kilometer ride,10 kilometer run and 5 kilometer walk that snaked through some of the potholed streets of Jinja City.

“…today we gather not only to run, walk and ride but to raise our collective voice against a silent crisis that continues to cost the lives of our mothers, sisters and daughters: the scourge of cervical and breast cancer…”Hajji Osman who was the chief runner said.

He said that the loss of a family member, especially a mother, has far-reaching consequences for the entire family and community, underscoring the need to prioritize cancer awareness, screening, and treatment.

Madam Sylvia Nakami, the Executive Director of Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja, highlighted the heartbreaking reality that many women patients arrive at their facility in late stages of cervical and breast cancer, limiting treatment options to palliative care.

Despite these challenges, RHHJ has made significant strides in screening and treating women, with over 14,500 women screened and 930 treated for precancerous or cancerous lesions.

Even with limited resources, the organization has spread its wings to all corners in Busoga and beyond with permanent offices in Buyende and Namayingo districts among others where plans are also underway to establish branches.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Charles Olaro who was represented by Dr. Miriam Ajambo, emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention in the fight against cancer.

According to Dr. Olaro, cervical cancer claims approximately 2,160 women’s lives annually in Uganda, despite being preventable through Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination.

Breast cancer is also a significant concern, with over 3,000 women diagnosed every year, and more than 50% of these cases being diagnosed at stage III or IV.

However, with early detection and timely treatment, Dr Charles Olaro said up to 90% of breast cancers are curable.

Dr Miriam Ajambo who heads the Palliative Care and Hospice Services Division in the Department of Clinical Services told the crowd that the Ministry of Health has implemented strategies to combat cervical cancer, including HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14 years, which aims to reduce the risk of cervical cancer by 60-70%.

She also said that the ministry is also working to improve vaccination coverage through sensitization and advocacy efforts.

“…we urge parents, schools, ad community to embrace the various interventions rolled out by the government and partners like civil society organizations to step up awareness campaigns…” Dr Ajambo stressed.

The Ministry of Health and other partners have always recommended regular breast screening is one of the best ways to improve early diagnosis of breast cancer, which together with cervical cancer are the leading cases of cancer in Uganda.

The examination includes; self-examination, clinical breast examination, in which a healthcare provider uses their hands to feel for lumps or other changes or the use of medical equipment to make an image of the breast tissue, such as a mammogram.

Dr Ajambo said the Ministry has put in place a number of strategies which it continues to implement to combat cervical cancer, particularly through Human Papillomavirus (HPV)vaccination.

The ministry recommends a two-dose schedule for the HPV vaccine administered six months apart, targeting girls aged 9-14 years. This programme aims to immunize girls before they become sexually active thus reducing the risk of cervical cancer by 60 to 70 percent.

School-Based Vaccination: The vaccine is administered in schools and health facilities providing routine immunization services. The current policy targets only non-sexually active girls in primary school.

The ministry is also working with other sectors including education and local government to improve HPV vaccination coverage. This collaboration includes sensitization and advocacy efforts to increase a awareness and uptake of the vaccine.

During the event, the Ministry of Health appreciated Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja’s efforts in screening and treating women in the Busoga sub-region and pledged to continue collaborating with the organization to expand its outreach programs.

Dr. Ajambo handed over Shs 2 million to support the Jinja City-based hospice’s initiatives.

The ceremony would not have ended on a lively note without the electrifying performance by the bikers who brought the city down with their death-defying stunts.

As they rode through the streets, the bikers showcased their impressive skills performing wheelies, stoppies and drifts that left the crowd and onlookers in awe.

Some riders stood tall, their bikes rotating in circles as they expertly balanced their bikes into the air, the front wheel and tires hovering precariously before touching down with a thud.

The last lap featured a group of bikers riding in formation, their bikes roaring as they performed a synchronized wheelie. The riders daring maneuvers were not just a display of their technical prowess but also a testament to their commitment to the cause.

More than a dozen of bikers of various models led the route entertaining onlookers who danced to lively music played by a brass band of young boys and girls. As the bikers showcased their skills with impressive.

What You Need To Know:

Palliative care is a type of care that focuses on alleviating the physical, emotional and social suffering of individuals with serious or life0limiting illnesses such as cancer.

Palliative care can be provided alongside curative treatments and is given by a team of professionals like doctors, nurses, social workers and spiritual care providers.

The goal is to support patients and their families helping them cope with the physical, emotional and practical challenges of living with a serious illness.

Understanding Cervical Cancer: Development and Detection:

According to experts, cervical cancer develops slowly often over several years or even decades. The progression from HPV infection to invasive cervical cancer typically takes 10-20 years or more.

Stages: Most HPV infections are cleared by the immune system but persistent infections can lead to precancerous changes.

Abnormal cell changes(dysplasia) can develop into cancer if left untreated cancer cells may not cause symptoms initially and as cancer grows, symptoms may appear such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, and unusual vaginal discharge.

Why Regula Screening Is Crucial:

Regular Pap tests and HPV screenings can detect abnormal cell changes or early- stage cancer, allowing for effective treatment and prevention of invasive cancer.

Pap test also known as a Pap smear is a screening procedure for cervical cancer and its precursors.it involves collecting cells from the cervix to detect abnormal changes often caused by HPV.

Importance of Early Detection: early detection and treatment significantly improve survival rates and treatment outcomes.