Kampala, Uganda—The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has committed Jolin Kanoheri Rugari, wife of Zimbabwe’s Honorary Consul in Uganda Chris Rugari, to the High Court for trial on the charge of murdering their 2-year-old son, Nganwa Rugari.

Grade one Magistrate Frank Namanya committed Ms. Rugari and her housemaid Robinah Nabbanja to face murder charges after prosecutors reported that the investigations into the eight-month-old case were complete. Ms. Rugari faces a charge of murder, while Ms. Nabbanja is charged as an accessory after the fact, for allegedly helping the mother evade punishment following the death on April 1 or 2, 2025, in the Mutungo Hill area.

The decision to commit the case followed the presentation of evidence by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, or DPP, that aggressively challenged Ms. Rugari’s initial account of the child’s death.

According to committal documents, Ms. Rugari claimed on the night of April 1 that Nganwa had accidentally fallen from a first-floor window of their storied home, with only she and the maid present.

However, the medical and forensic evidence contradicted this story. A postmortem conducted by government pathologists Dr. Moses Byaruhanga and Dr. Richard Ambayo found the cause of death was not consistent with a fall, as the body lacked the external and internal injuries expected. Instead, the pathologists cited asphyxia—a condition where the body is deprived of oxygen—as the cause, noting the rupture of pulmonary veins.

Further investigations by the National Building Review Board, or NBRB, supported the forensic findings.

Their engineers concluded the window from which the child allegedly fell was intact and difficult to open, deeming it highly unlikely that a 2-year-old could have opened it unaided. The crime scene report confirmed the window was shut (though not locked) and very difficult to open, directly discrediting the mother’s version.

The investigation highlighted several red flags raised by Ms. Rugari’s conduct immediately following the incident.

DPP’s evidence shows that when the child was first taken to Kitintale Hospital that night, doctors observed no external injuries but recommended a CT scan for internal trauma. Ms. Rugari reportedly declined the scan and insisted on discharging the child. When she returned at 5:30 a.m. the following morning with the unresponsive child, who was pronounced dead, she tried to compromise hospital staff into signing a death certificate, which was rejected.

Hospital management sensed deceit and covertly alerted police. During her first interrogation at the hospital, Ms. Rugari lied to police that her name was Mutesi Brenda, a falsehood exposed later by her passport, which confirmed her identity as Jolin Kanoheri Rugari.

Digital forensic investigations also played a significant role. An analysis of Ms. Rugari’s call data records and phone movement before, during, and after the incident was reviewed. A video recovered from a family friend’s phone contained a clip of the deceased child featuring the voice of Latim Hilda, a staff member at Kitintale Hospital. The staff member later clarified her voice on the clip reflected her disbelief at the mother’s claim about the fall given the child’s stable condition at the time.

The indictment alleges Ms. Rugari acted with malice aforethought. The motive is tied to a heated divorce case with Chris Rugari, which began after earlier paternity tests conducted in Turkey excluded him as the biological father of two of their three children.

A Ugandan court had scheduled DNA paternity tests for all five children for 2 p.m. on April 2. The mother announced Nganwa’s death just hours before this crucial test was set to take place.

The maid, Robinah Nabbanja, narrated in committal documents that after Kanoheri alerted her to the fall around 10 p.m., they found Nganwa seated on the ground, not crying. After taking the child to the hospital and returning home, Kanoheri woke her up at 5 a.m., claiming the child’s condition had deteriorated. Minutes after the second ambulance left, Kanoheri called Nabbanja to say the child had died and instructed her to lock the gate and allow no one in.

Both Ms. Rugari and Ms. Nabbanja will remain on remand at Luzira Prison until their case is scheduled for hearing in the High Court. The prosecution plans to rely on various exhibits during trial, including medical records, witness statements, and documents related to the ongoing divorce and paternity case.