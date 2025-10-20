President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revamp the cattle restocking program in the Acholi Sub-region, saying the initiative will help restore livelihoods and transform the local economy.

Speaking during his presidential campaign rally at Pabbo Primary School in Amuru District today, President Museveni said the government had already begun the restocking process but progress was delayed by court cases and administrative challenges.

“We are planning to restock, and we had already started but some people went to court and it became another issue. Recently, after further discussions, I proposed that each household should receive five cows. When consultations were done, the people agreed that it was a fair solution,” the President explained.

He, however, noted that Acholi leaders proposed a special consideration for the sub-region due to its unfortunate experience during the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency.

“The Acholi people said their case is different from other regions that were affected by cattle rustling. They argued that while restocking goes on, compensation for losses during the LRA war should also continue,” the President revealed.

President Museveni said he had written to the Prime Minister directing her to convene a Cabinet meeting to discuss and fast-track the proposal.

“These programs will change your area. It will not remain the same,” he assured the people of Acholi.

The President also emphasized the importance of prioritization in development planning, urging leaders to focus resources on strategic projects that benefit the majority.

“I ask all NRM supporters to understand the issue of prioritization. There is a mistake of scattering resources. We, the guerrillas, believe in doing one thing at a time. For instance, while we have the issue of teachers, we are still struggling with roads. Let us first finish the roads and then come to the issue of teachers,” he explained.

President Museveni emphasized that roads are vital for the economic transformation of all Ugandans.

“The road is more important than the salary of a teacher because the road serves everyone,” he said, stressing that infrastructure is the foundation of sustainable development.

The President assured the people of Acholi that with continued peace, prioritization, and programs such as the Parish Development Model and cattle restocking, the region is on course for steady socio-economic progress.

“If we work together and focus on the right priorities, Acholi will never be the same again,” he said.

Amuru District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Baguma Wilfred Odiya, thanked President Museveni for the prevailing peace and for initiating transformative programs such as the Parish Development Model, which he said are already changing lives in the district.

He pledged that Amuru would deliver overwhelming support for the NRM in the forthcoming elections.

“We want to assure you, Your Excellency, that Amuru is solidly behind you. This time we are targeting 90 percent support for the NRM,” Mr. Odiya said.

He also thanked the government for supporting education and infrastructure in Amuru District and appealed for urgent intervention to address the challenge of elephants invading villages and destroying crops, which has caused loss of life and property in some communities.