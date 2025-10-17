Kampala, Uganda — October 17, 2025: Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Chief Finance and Value Management Officer, Ronald Makata, is the standout achiever at the 9th edition of the Uganda CFO Awards 2025, held last evening in Kampala, under the theme “CFO Vision: Creating Impact and Legacy.”

Makata distinguished himself as a triple honouree, scooping top accolades in Compliance and Governance, Finance Transformation and Technology, and securing the First Runner-Up position for CFO of the Year—a testament to his exceptional leadership, strategic foresight, and impact in redefining finance excellence within Uganda’s banking sector.

The CFO Awards, jointly organised by Deloitte Uganda and ACCA Uganda, celebrate finance professionals who exemplify excellence in financial stewardship, innovation, and value creation—critical pillars that sustain business growth and corporate governance across industries.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Makata described the recognition as both humbling and affirming of the strong professional culture that Stanbic Bank fosters.

“I receive these triple honours with deep humility. The calibre of professionals recognized tonight reflects the depth of talent driving Uganda’s financial sector forward. These awards are not just a personal achievement—they reflect the collective excellence, innovation, and integrity that define the Stanbic Bank culture,” said Makata.

Under Makata’s stewardship, Stanbic Bank’s finance and value management function has continued to evolve beyond traditional accounting into a strategic enabler of innovation, technology integration, and data-driven decision-making—advancing the bank’s vision of driving sustainable prosperity for Uganda.

“As part of the Standard Bank Group, which has been in business for over 163 years, we are guided by a legacy of robust governance, transparency, and purpose-driven leadership. These values are what sustain the trust of our clients, shareholders, and the communities we serve—ensuring that we continue to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive, Mumba Kalifungwa, congratulated Makata on his outstanding performance, describing it as “a proud moment for the Stanbic family and a clear validation of the leadership excellence that drives the bank’s success.”

“Ronald’s recognition across multiple categories speaks volumes about the quality of leadership we have at Stanbic. His achievements embody our commitment to governance, transformation, and innovation as key enablers of long-term value creation. We are proud of his contribution to building a world-class finance function that continues to position Stanbic Bank Uganda as a trusted partner in driving the country’s growth and prosperity,” said Kalifungwa.

Makata’s accolades come at a time when Standard Bank Group—Stanbic’s parent company—was recently named by Forbes among the World’s Best Employers 2025, ranking #1 in Africa, #3 globally in the Banking and Financial Services sector, and #28 overall among 900 multinational companies.