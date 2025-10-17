The Lango Paramount Chief, HRH Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Amollo Odinga, describing him as an astute icon and pillar of democracy who stood beyond boundaries.

Eng. Dr. Okune made the remarks after signing a condolence book at the Kenyan Embassy in Kampala, where he was received by Kenya’s Deputy High Commissioner to Uganda, Dr. Suleiman Roba.

A Champion of Freedom and Justice.

Eng. Dr. Okune eulogized Raila Odinga as a courageous champion of freedom, justice, and human dignity, whose voice echoed with conviction that Africa must unite, govern itself with integrity, and harness its cultural heritage as a foundation for progress.

He noted that Raila Odinga’s legacy will linger in the memory of not only the people of Lango and the wider Ateker community but also Africa as a whole.

A Cultural Pillar and Custodian of Heritage.

The Lango Paramount Chief described Raila Odinga as a cultural pillar, a custodian of heritage, and a proud son who carried the values, rhythms, and wisdom of his people wherever he went.

He added that Raila Odinga was a man who embodied the very essence of African resilience, who never surrendered to oppression, and whose journey from struggle to statesmanship is a testament to his indomitable spirit.

A Passionate Appeal for Peace.

Eng. Dr. Okune made a passionate appeal to Kenyans to mourn their son and leader with dignity and respect, maintaining peace and tranquility to ensure that Raila Odinga’s legacy remains shining for generations. This appeal comes after an incident where mourners breached security barriers at Karasani Stadium, prompting police to respond with force, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

“…I implore you Kenyans especially the youth to maintain peace and tranquility in honor and respected of Raila Odinga to ensure that his legacy remains shining for generations…”, Dr Odongo Okune appealed.

A True Pan-Africanist.

The Lango Paramount Chief also reminded the world that Raila Odinga was a true Pan-Africanist who believed in the unity and dignity of the African continent.

He carried forward the dream of great freedom fighters like Francis Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere of Tanzania, Patrice Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

Quoting from the Second Book of Samuel 1:19, Eng. Dr. Okune lamented, “How the Mighty Raila has finally fallen! Saul and Jonathan’s shields like broken, the mighty have fallen, and so too has my brother Raila Amollo Odinga, a giant in our time. May his legacy inspire and guide us. Rest in peace, Baba Raila.”

Since assuming office, HRH Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune has made significant strides in putting Lango back on the national map, featuring in numerous local and national events.

As the Lango Paramount Chief, he is set to take the region to greater heights. Subjects are eagerly awaiting his planned tour of the globe, where he will lobby partners and investors to plough their resources into Lango.

Additionally, the Lango diaspora is looking forward to meeting with him to explore ways to spur growth and development in the sub-region, which boasts a population of close to 2.8 million people.

Kenyan President William Ruto has declared a seven-day national mourning period and a state funeral to honor Raila Odinga’s legacy.

Many international figures are expected to attend the funeral to be conducted according to the traditions of the Anglican Church of Kenya on Sunday 19th October,2025 at his ancestral home in Bondo, Siyaya sub county.