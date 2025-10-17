In Uganda’s dynamic political theatre, few figures have emerged with the gravitas, strategic clarity, and transformative influence of Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among. From her early days in opposition politics to her current role as Speaker of Parliament and 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Among has demonstrated an uncanny ability to navigate complex political terrain, unify divergent interests, and deliver results that resonate across party lines and regional divides.

Her rise is not merely a personal success story—it is a reflection of the evolving nature of Ugandan politics, where loyalty, performance, and grassroots connection are increasingly valued over rhetoric and partisanship. Among’s leadership has helped stabilize the Legislature, strengthen the NRM’s national footprint, and position herself as a central figure in President Yoweri Museveni’s reelection strategy for 2026.

Among’s tenure as Speaker has been marked by a deliberate effort to foster cooperation between the Legislature and the Executive. In a political climate often characterized by friction and gridlock, she has managed to create a working relationship that is both respectful and productive. Parliamentary sessions under her stewardship have seen a notable reduction in procedural delays, with key bills—especially those tied to infrastructure, education, and economic recovery—passed swiftly and with bipartisan support. This efficiency has not gone unnoticed. President Museveni, during a recent thanksgiving ceremony in Bukedea, praised Among’s leadership, noting, “She asked me questions, I gave her some support, and now she is a big rancher. She owns schools and farms. She told me she employs 52 people on the farms and 110 in the schools. She is now doing three things: creating wealth, creating jobs, and providing a service.”

This endorsement is more than ceremonial—it reflects the President’s recognition of Among’s role in simplifying his work. By aligning Parliament’s priorities with the Executive’s development agenda, Among has enabled smoother governance and faster implementation of national programs. Her ability to manage parliamentary debates with firmness and fairness has also helped reduce political noise, allowing the government to focus on service delivery.

But Among’s influence extends far beyond the corridors of Parliament. Her political instincts have been instrumental in easing relations with the opposition, a feat that has eluded many before her. Having once served in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Among brings a unique perspective to the table. She understands the motivations, frustrations, and aspirations of opposition figures, and has used this insight to build bridges rather than walls. Her inclusive approach has led to more constructive parliamentary engagements and has cooled tensions that once threatened legislative stability.

One of her most notable achievements in this regard has been her ability to court opposition figures into the NRM fold. This strategic outreach has not only weakened rival camps but has also broadened the ruling party’s appeal. Among’s diplomacy is quiet but effective—she engages, listens, and delivers. Her success in this area is perhaps best illustrated by the political transformation of the Teso sub-region.

For years, Teso was considered an opposition stronghold, with parties like FDC and UPC enjoying significant support. But under Among’s leadership, the region has witnessed a dramatic shift. Through consistent engagement, development initiatives, and grassroots mobilization, she has helped solidify NRM’s presence in Teso. The results speak for themselves. In the 2021 general elections, NRM candidates made significant gains in the region, a trend that has continued in subsequent by-elections and party activities. President Museveni, acknowledging this shift, thanked “the people of Teso for supporting the NRM and for endorsing my name,” and praised Among for her “active participation in NRM politics and the development of this country.”

Among’s connection to the grassroots is not limited to political mobilization—it is deeply rooted in her commitment to women’s emancipation. She has championed numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting women economically and socially. From supporting savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs) to promoting vocational training and entrepreneurship, Among has made women empowerment a cornerstone of her political agenda. Her efforts have translated into increased participation of women in politics, business, and community leadership.

During a national prayer service organized by NRM women leaders, Among reaffirmed her commitment to this cause, declaring, “We assure you of our unwavering support and will stand by you when it comes to the vote.” This statement was not just a pledge—it was a rallying cry that galvanized women across the country to actively participate in the political process. Her leadership has inspired a new generation of female leaders who see her as a role model and a proof point that women can lead at the highest levels of government.

Among’s influence among the youth is equally profound. She has consistently engaged young people through forums, mentorship programs, and policy advocacy. Her message is clear: the future of Uganda belongs to the youth, and they must be empowered to shape it. Speaking at Kololo Independence Grounds, she boldly predicted, “The youth of Uganda are ready to support the NRM and ensure that this time we secure 80 percent of the vote. We come with energy and commitment, and we shall make sure we deliver the vote.” This confidence is backed by her strategic groundwork—she has built networks, supported youth-led initiatives, and ensured that young voices are heard in Parliament.

Her recent landslide victory as CEC Vice Chairperson (Female), where she garnered 92.8% of the vote, is a testament to her popularity and influence within the party. This position places her at the heart of the NRM’s decision-making process and gives her a pivotal role in shaping the party’s strategy for the 2026 elections. Her ability to unify party structures, energize grassroots mobilization, and deliver votes from previously hostile regions makes her indispensable to the NRM’s future.

Among’s political style is characterized by a blend of firmness and empathy. She is known for her no-nonsense approach to parliamentary discipline, but also for her willingness to listen and engage. Her speeches are often laced with practical wisdom and a deep understanding of Uganda’s socio-political realities. She does not shy away from tough conversations, but she always seeks consensus. This balance has earned her respect across the political spectrum and has made her a stabilizing force in Uganda’s governance.

Her strategic importance in President Museveni’s reelection drive cannot be overstated. As the country gears up for the 2026 elections, Among is expected to play a central role in campaign planning, voter mobilization, and message crafting. Her ability to connect with diverse constituencies—women, youth, rural voters, and even opposition sympathizers—makes her a valuable asset in the NRM’s electoral machinery. She is not just a supporter of the President’s bid—she is its architect.

In many ways, Among represents the future of Ugandan politics. She embodies a new kind of leadership—one that is inclusive, results-oriented, and grounded in service. Her achievements are not just milestones—they are momentum. She has shown that politics can be a tool for transformation, and that leadership is about delivering for the people.

As Uganda prepares for another chapter in its democratic journey, Anita Among stands ready to lead, inspire, and deliver. Her story is still unfolding, but one thing is clear: she is not just a participant in Uganda’s political process—she is shaping its direction.