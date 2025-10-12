A devastating incident occurred on Saturday, 11 October, 2025, at Busowoko Falls Beach, Nawampanda Parish, Butagaya sub-county in Jinja District, resulting in the death of Engineer Gershom Rwakasanga Kateera, a dedicated employee of the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) Jinja City Depot.

Eng. Rwakasanga Kateera, who was reportedly swimming with his daughter, was swept away by strong water currents and drowned. This happened on Saturday 11 October,2025 at around 5.00 pm.

After an intensive search effort by local divers and security personnel, his body was recovered on Sunday, 12 October, 2025, at 11:17 a.m. at Nabukosi, several kilometres downstream from Busowoko Falls.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety measures at Busowoko Falls, which operates without an approved operational permit from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Jinja District Security revealed that site workers lack certification and authorisation from the Marine Police to conduct rescue or water safety operations.

Moreover, visitors are allowed to enter the water without life jackets or professional supervision, prioritising revenue generation over visitor safety.

In response to the incident, the District Security Committee has suspended all recreational activities at Busowoko Falls pending a comprehensive investigation.

“…We are deeply saddened by the loss of Engineer Rwakasanga, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones…,” said Kasibante Hassan, Deputy Resident District Commissioner (Deputy RDC) for Jinja District

The Committee, led by the RDC alongside the Uganda Police Force (marine, CID section), NEMA, and others, will review all recreational sites along the River Nile to ensure full compliance with safety and environmental standards.

Fears are emerging that Abdallah Suta, the proprietor of the facility(Wanainchi United Savers Nawampanda Central), could face criminal charges once investigations are completed.

Reports indicate that Suta had been issued with several advisory and cautionary letters to implement safety measures, but he allegedly ignored these warnings and instead blamed the incumbent LC5 chairman, Moses Batwala, for orchestrating a plot against him.

Safety, Environmental, Health and Security Protocols Plus Regulatory Issues.

Facilities like Busowoko Falls Beach require robust safety, environmental, health and security protocols to ensure a safe and healthy environment for visitors and workers.

Some of the key protocols which Busowoko Falls beach lacks include risk assessment and hazard identification, safety procedures, staff training and education, personal protective equipment, regular audits and inspections, environmental protection, health and hygiene and security measures.

Accountability and Investigations.

In the event of an incident like this one which cost the life of the engineer, it’s a common standard procedure that relevant authorities led by the police conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause and identity of those responsible.

This can involve internal and external investigations, disciplinary action, criminal prosecution and other corrective action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Consequences for Perpetrators.

If investigations reveal that negligence or recklessness contributed to the incident, perpetrators will likely face serious consequences including criminal charges, civil liability, regulatory action and reputational damage.

Commentators say the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prioritising safety and adhering to regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As investigations continue, the public is advised to avoid swimming or engaging in recreational facilities at Buwosoko Falls beach and similar sites until they have been fully certified as safe by the relevant authorities.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, prompting demands for greater accountability and stricter safety regulations at tourist sites.

The facility has long been a point of contention between Suta and local authorities, with each side exchanging accusations and counter-accusations.

Abdallah Suta accuses Batwala of jealousy and undermining his efforts. However, the authorities maintain that the facility poses a significant risk to visitors and must comply with safety regulations.

This comes in the wake of a strongly-worded letter issued by the Jinja District Environment Officer Moses Maganda that the way the facility has been constructed without the approval from relevant authorities and stakeholders puts the lives of visitors at risk.

“…I wish to inform you that the non-approved structures are a threat to the structural integrity of the developments at the beach and pose risks of drowning to the beach goers…this is a major safety concern on beaches world over…”, Maganda stated in the letter.

He said the proposed developments at the beach are in contravention of the National Planning Act 2010 and advised Suta to immediately comply with this communication.

Maganda emphasised that the uneven terrain and slippery rocks pose a significant safety hazard, and the lack of adequate signage and certified trained lifeguards is a major concern.

The incident now serves as a wake-up call to all stakeholders to avoid populism and being obstructionist in dealing with issues of public interest which put the lives of many at risk including the economy and tourism as Jinja is considered a tourism hub where hundreds of tourists from within and outside flock.

Watchers say it is time for leaders especially the technical wing to prioritise the safety and well-being of citizens and visitors ensuring that facilities and services are operated with the highest standards of safety and integrity.