The Assistant Resident City Commissioner ( A-RCC) for Nyendo Mukungwe City Division in Masaka, Ssesanga Jafar Muyonjo has cautioned Uganda’s Opposition politicians against divisive narratives that could plung the country in turmoil.

The President’s man sounded the warning in a viral song wherein he praised the legends of the NRM revolution for their sacrifices that have since birthed hope and prosperity for the country.

Titled ” Mweebale,” Ssesanga’s song shades light on the country’s troubled history post independence while praising the courage of the National Resistance Army( NRA) fighters who left their comfort to confront what he terms as bad leaders, the benefits of which are currently enjoyed by every Ugandan.

He cautions those trying to disrupt the country’s peace, warning that the consequences could be dire. ” Alitabangula Uganda ndimukyaawa, alibayetyaabidde akalimu enumba.” Loosely translated to mean that he will hate whoever tries to disrupt the peace of this country and that they would have invited trouble to themselves.

Ssesanga’s revolutionary packed message song arrives at a time when tension is evidently rising as Robert Kyagulanyi continues to rally the youth to prepare for mass protests should he not be declared winner of next year’s presidential elections.

Observers have widely castigated the massaging, warning it risks breeding seeds of anarchy and bloodshed.

The song also enlightens the achievements of the NRM government, highlighting the strides achieved in electrifying the country including the most remote parts of the country and social economic transformation moves such as the Parish Development Model ( PDM).

Observers have hailed the message in the song as a true resource for the country grappling with misinformation and propaganda directed towards erasing the achievements attained by the country over the years.