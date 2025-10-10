In this article, I would like to express my gratitude to President Museveni for agreeing to increase funding for the Parish Development Model (PDM). On July 23, 2025, I published an article in “Watchdog News” outlining my concerns regarding the initial UGX 1 million allocation for PDM beneficiaries. As a Karamoja scholar involved in research and grassroots civil society work, I was pleased to see the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) news release on October 7, 2025.

This release announced the president’s decision to raise PDM funding to Shs 300 million per parish in urban areas and Shs 150 million for rural parishes, with an additional Shs 15 million allocated to leaders for coordination and monitoring (see PPU news release, 7th October 2025).

This increase is a significant step forward, especially for regions like Karamoja, where the poverty rate is 74.2%—four times higher than the national average (UBOS, 2025). The boost in PDM funding is expected to have a positive impact on both the beneficiaries and the Karamoja economy. In my earlier article of July, I highlighted the inadequacy of the initial UGX 1 million for sustaining enterprises like poultry , which require capital for various expenses such as bird purchases, equipment, medicine, vaccines, feed, construction of poultry houses, and transportation costs. With the new funding levels, beneficiaries will now be able to engage in such enterprises without facing significant financial burdens.

When I spoke with some Karamojong residents about their thoughts on the PDM increase, Rose Lodunge from Nabilatuk district expressed , “Doctor, I’m also eagerly waiting for the increase so I can apply.”

Another acquaintance employed at a banking institution in Moroto commented , “If they raise the funding , I would also like to access that PDM money.” These responses indicate the popularity of the PDM and the eagerness of many individuals to utilize PDM funds effectively.

In her 2025 study, Florence Asiimwe citing Moses and Turyasingura (2023), noted that the government introduced PDM as a strategic initiative to promote local development and improve living standards, particularly in rural areas. For individuals in remote areas like Karamoja, this presents an opportunity to organize and thrive through the PDM. Some may question my endorsement of PDM, but it remains one of the few government initiatives that directly benefit Karimojongs without the need for intermediaries or brokers.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com