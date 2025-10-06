To the people of Karamoja Sub-region,

I am humbly calling upon you to be careful and not allow alcohol to define or shape the politics of our region. The reality is that the political season has begun, and many people are already seeking votes. As I wrote in my earlier article published on May 26th, 2025, in Watchdog titled “In Karamoja, Unless the Issue of Alcoholism Is Addressed, the Region Will Fall Further Behind,” I remain deeply concerned about the influence of alcohol, especially in this political season.

Some may wonder why I focus on alcohol at this time instead of other issues affecting Karamoja.

According to Iyer and Stites (2021), alcohol use among the Karimojong is a topic of regular and heated discussion among policymakers and public health advocates. Similarly, a study by Cau and Giulia (2018), titled “Local Development and Alcohol Abuse: The Case of Karamoja,” revealed that the Karamoja Sub-region ranks number one in alcohol consumption in Uganda.

Further evidence from “The Karamoja Times” (Issue 55, May 23–30, 2025), edited by Akudo Evalyne, expressed deep concern about the alcoholism crisis, especially the deadly spread of crude waragi that is devastating our people.

In the recent NRM primaries, many eye witnesses, including myself, saw how alcohol influenced political activity in several homesteads across Karamoja. To those planning to use alcohol as a campaign strategy, I appeal to you—please spare the people of Karamoja from this destructive path.

In his book “Coping with Disorder: Drinking Groups Among Men in Karamoja,” Mosebo (2008) observed that drinking in Karamoja is a social activity and a way for people to come together and express solidarity. While Mosebo rightly points out that beer symbolizes unity and sociability, this should not be an excuse to perpetuate alcohol abuse, especially in politics. Solidarity and community can be achieved through other, healthier means.

My argument is simple but critical. If alcohol is used as a political tool in Karamoja, it will breed conflict, deepen suffering, and undermine the region’s progress. Let us protect our people, our peace, and our future by ensuring that alcohol does not define our politics.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com