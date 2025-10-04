The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has announced changes to its campaign schedule in Lango Sub-region, with President Yoweri Museveni’s rallies in Lira City, Lira District and Kole District postponed.

According to NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, the changes were necessitated by the President’s state engagements.“The campaigns in Lira City, Lira District and Kole District, which were slated for Monday, have been postponed. A new date will be communicated. However, for Oyam on Tuesday, we are on, we shall be there in the morning and then in Pakwach District in the afternoon,” Todwong told journalists after meeting district task forces in West Nile on Saturday.

He appealed to supporters to understand the adjustment, saying, “Our National Chairman is both a presidential candidate and the President of the country. He had a prior engagement on Monday that he must attend to, but he will resume his campaigns on Tuesday.”Todwong said the NRM campaigns are progressing well across the country, describing the support as “massive and exciting.”

He also revealed that the party has decentralized campaign structures to the grassroots, with district chairpersons leading task forces in their areas, supported by subcounty, parish and village leaders.

On party unity, Todwong noted that while some aspirants who lost in the primaries were still hesitant to rally behind flag bearers, many had accepted that “the party is bigger than individuals” and were now working together.He further disclosed that the NRM’s Central Executive Committee (CEC ) recently resolved to standardize campaign branding, requiring all party candidates to include the official presidential portrait on their posters as a symbol of unity.

“Crowd politics is nothing but entertainment. The real substance will be seen on voting day,” Todwong added.