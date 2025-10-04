Mathias Walukagga, the singer-turned-politician, is radiating unshakeable confidence ahead of the 2026 Busiro East parliamentary race. Fresh off securing the National Unity Platform (NUP) flagbearer’s endorsement, Walukagga declared the seat “already mine,” no matter the election’s twists. With the same charisma that clinched the party’s backing, he’s even shopping for his swearing-in suit.

In a recent interview, Walukagga quipped, “One foot is already in parliament because when you get the NUP card, you’ve secured 50% already and you’d only need 1% to make 51% to swear in.” His optimism stems from a deep belief in divine selection: “God decided to pick me,” he said, acknowledging his rivals’ intellectual heft but insisting his path is predestined.

The race has intensified with incumbent MP Medard Sseggona— a 15-year veteran—announcing an independent run after losing the NUP nod. Yet Walukagga remains unfazed, viewing the challenge as his long-awaited moment. He reiterated his ironclad loyalty to NUP, vowing never to go independent, even if sidelined as flagbearer. For him, party comes first, and this bid is a sacred mission.

As campaigning ramps up, Walukagga’s message to Busiro East voters is clear: Back his determination to serve, and the rest will follow. With NUP’s stamp as his launchpad, he sees victory as inevitable—a blend of political savvy, grassroots appeal, and faith-fueled resolve. While Sseggona’s experience looms large, Walukagga’s bold vibe has already ignited headlines, setting a spirited tone for 2026. Whether prophecy or bravado, one thing’s certain: He’s all in, suit and all.