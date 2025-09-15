The Canada NRM Chapter’s much-anticipated 4th Symposium, guided by the theme “Reigniting a Nation for Greatness,” has been deferred from late September to October 2025. This postponement was formally communicated by Rt. Hon. Nakadama Rukia Isanga, who serves as the Chairperson of the organizing committee and 3rd Deputy Prime Minister. In a letter to delegates, Rt. Hon. Nakadama explained that the delay is necessary due to ongoing nomination activities by the Electoral Commission, which focus on incorporating candidates at both local and national levels. “The Symposium has been postponed to October 2025, and the date will be communicated,” she stated.

She invited all delegates and participants to ready themselves for a significant turnout at the new dates, calling on them to “turn up in big numbers to celebrate the achievements registered by the NRM party.”

The postponement is a reflection of the party’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive process ahead of the 2026 elections.

Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Diaspora Affairs Advisor to the President, alongside Canada NRM Chapter Chairperson Fred Kinene, highlighted this symposium as an important forum for the Ugandan diaspora in Canada to unite behind President Museveni’s leadership vision.

The symposium has historically played a crucial role in gathering diaspora voices in support of Uganda’s political and developmental goals.

The event will reaffirm the community’s unity and dedication to propelling the NRM Party’s agenda toward success in the 2026 national polls.