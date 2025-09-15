To the people of Karamoja, I would like to start by posing a question: Could the recent visit by four female ambassadors from Denmark, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Sweden signify a turning point in the history of our subregion?

As Jacqueline Carey Gallo noted in her 2024 PhD thesis at the University of Cambridge, the people of Karamoja possess capabilities and potential, but their survival has often relied on grace, making life incredibly challenging for many. This dilemma has long characterized our region.

From September 10 to 11, 2025, Karamoja welcomed these ambassadors, whose embassies jointly fund the “Partnerships on Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Rights” (PACER) programme. Through “PACER”, billions of shillings are flowing into the subregion.

However, two crucial questions must be raised : Will NGOs entrusted with these funds utilize them transparently and effectively to drive transformation? Will beneficiaries leverage this support to achieve lasting self-reliance rather than short-term relief?

These questions are pressing , particularly in light of ongoing concerns about the actual impact of aid in Karamoja (see Matteo Caravani, 2024). Now that the ambassadors have witnessed the realities on the ground—engaging with NGOs, government officials, and community members—the hope is that Karamoja can finally expect enduring change. Yet hope alone is insufficient.

I implore NGOs receiving support from the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE) to maintain transparency, enhance relationships with funders, and uphold accountability. As cautioned by Edwards et al. (2015) in “NGOs, States, and Donors Revisited”, aid should not be misused to consolidate power or perpetuate exclusionary practices. Most importantly, NGOs in Karamoja should promote inclusivity, encourage collaboration among donors, government, CBOs, and communities, and reject coercion. Remember, uplifting the Karimojong people is not a competition—it is a shared responsibility.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com