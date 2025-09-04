By Brian Mugenyi

Bukoto Central Constituency, with its 105 villages and nine parishes, is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive parliamentary races in the 2025–2026 general elections. The incumbent MP, Hon. Richard Sebamala, faces stiff competition from Mr. Magellan Kazibwe, Mr. Alex Ntamu Kalinzi, Mr. Jamil Kivumbi—all affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP)—and National Resistance Movement (NRM) hopeful Mr. Godfrey Seremba, popularly known as “Nkoko.”

Sebamala’s Record and Standing

Driving through Bukoto Central, the dusty feeder roads and bustling town councils testify to why Hon. Sebamala commands strong recognition from locals, largely due to his visible contributions since ousting former Vice President Edward Ssekandi in 2021.

A civil engineer and businessman with networks in Kampala, Turkey, and the U.S., Sebamala has positioned himself as a unifying leader, combining philanthropy with development initiatives.

He has funded annual youth football tournaments, donated Shs20 million to churches such as Kindu Parish, and supported community functions. His lobbying for road upgrades, assistance to local entrepreneurs, and frequent presence at religious and social gatherings have made him a household name. Married to Joan Sebamala, the legislator is seen by many as a family-oriented leader who connects directly with ordinary people.

Still, critics argue that the pace of road tarmacking and other infrastructure improvements has been slow, leaving room for challengers to question whether his tenure has delivered enough tangible progress.

The Challengers

Magellan Kazibwe, married to lawyer and educationist Joan Nakabira, is a seasoned contender. He polled 17,001 votes in 2021, narrowly losing to Sebamala, and has since remained an influential figure in NUP’s legal and political strategy. Kazibwe is admired for defending opposition activists such as Eddy Mutwe, advocating against land grabbing, and sponsoring disadvantaged students. His reputation as a legal mind and grassroots mobilizer keeps him firmly in the race.

Alex Ntamu Kalinzi, a native of Biya village, is both a businessman and coffee farmer. He has carved out popularity among the youth through football tournaments in Kamuzinda and Buyinja, where he has provided trophies and cash prizes of up to Shs1 million. Known for linking Ugandans to employment opportunities abroad, Ntamu appeals to younger voters seeking jobs and practical support.

Jamil Kivumbi is also gaining traction among the youth, focusing on sports and community empowerment projects. Though less established than Sebamala or Kazibwe, his direct engagement with parish-level groups has earned him recognition as a rising challenger.

On the ruling party’s side, Godfrey Seremba (“Nkoko”) carries the NRM flag. While he lacks the long-standing political background of his predecessor Edward Ssekandi, Seremba is expected to draw support from the party machinery and President Museveni’s endorsement. His candidacy, however, faces skepticism from locals who are yet to see his independent leadership credentials.

Weighing the 2026 Prospects

As the campaigns gather momentum, Sebamala remains the man to beat. His five years in office have allowed him to build networks of loyalty through financial assistance, presence at community events, and lobbying for development. Many residents argue that his ability to deliver resources—whether in education, sports, or church support—positions him ahead of rivals.

Yet, the growing influence of NUP in the region cannot be ignored. Kazibwe’s persistence, Ntamu’s youth mobilization, and Kivumbi’s grassroots efforts suggest a strong challenge to Sebamala’s hold. Meanwhile, the NRM’s Seremba, though inexperienced, could still benefit from the ruling party’s resources.

In this crowded field, Bukoto Central Constituency voters must weigh track records, promises, and grassroots connections. Sebamala enters the race with confidence, but with the opposition fielding multiple dynamic candidates and the NRM eager to reclaim its former stronghold, the 2026 contest is set to be one of the most unpredictable yet.