The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) yesterday officially commissioned the Kampala Traffic Control Center, a modern facility designed to improve traffic flow in the city. The Government of Uganda, with support from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), began construction of the center in 2022.

The project aims to enhance smooth and stable traffic management in Kampala by introducing a modernized traffic control system. Speaking at the launch, Hajati Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA Executive Director, described the center as a significant step toward building the kind of city that Kampala residents have long desired.

Buzeki explained that the system—comprising signalized junctions and a state-of-the-art traffic control platform—will transform the movement of people and goods in Kampala. The project has cost 1.96 billion Japanese Yen (about 47 billion Uganda Shillings).

She said construction began in October 2022 and took 30 months. The center is now connected to 30 intersections across the city, with smart traffic lights that can be monitored and adjusted in real time.

The facility is equipped with detectors and data collection tools to provide insights for planning and enforcement. Operators can monitor congestion, incidents, and equipment faults instantly and deploy corrective measures promptly. Buzeki emphasized that the center will not only serve KCCA but also support sister agencies such as the Uganda Police, Traffic Police, and researchers. She promised that the facility will be managed with the highest professional standards, adding that KCCA will continue to seek funding to expand coverage to more intersections and incorporate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence for predictive traffic management.

Currently, the system uses sensors to display traffic flow as dots without identifying specific vehicles or objects. KCCA plans to upgrade the technology by installing cameras capable of capturing real-time images. Imoue Yoichi, the Chief Representative of JICA Uganda, said traffic congestion undermines productivity, worsens pollution, and increases accident risks. He noted that the project provides a solution to these challenges and reaffirmed JICA’s commitment to support Uganda.

The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda, Takuya Sasayama, acknowledged the many challenges Kampala residents face—including solid waste management—but said the traffic system marks progress. He highlighted other infrastructure initiatives supported by Japan, including Lot One of the Kampala Flyover opened earlier this year, and confirmed that plans are underway for the Karuma Bridge and Kampala Flyover Lot Two. He emphasized that JICA, the World Bank, and other partners are working on a broader Greater Kampala Master Plan to connect the city center with the rest of the country. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago thanked the Japanese government, saying the project demonstrates the benefits of digitizing the city and moving toward a smart city vision. However, he raised concerns about bureaucratic delays that often slow down urban transformation.

He noted that, by Ugandan standards, the traffic control center had been delivered on time. “There are projects that are designed, and I’m worried I may not see them in my lifetime. It pains me so much, but at least this one I have been able to witness,” Lukwago said. He added that under the city’s 2021–2025 strategic plan, KCCA set a target of reducing travel time to three minutes per kilometer, down from 4.1 minutes, a goal yet to be achieved.

He urged authorities to leverage the new center to meet this target and to prioritize black spots such as the Northern Bypass to improve road safety. Lukwago also called for investment in a mass transit system, saying it remains essential for easing congestion and improving the movement of people and goods. He urged the central government to sustain and maintain such investments to ensure long-term benefits.

The launch was attended by the State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, Engineer Stephen Kitonsa from the Ministry of Works and Transport, representatives of taxi operators led by Rashid Ssekindi, and leaders of the boda boda industry.