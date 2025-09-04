Munyonyo, Uganda – In a strategic move to enhance transportation and supply chain efficiency on Lake Victoria, Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia has acquired a new flat-bottomed barge for his expanding hospitality empire.
The vessel, en route from Jinja to Speke Resort Munyonyo, is set to facilitate the movement of goods to and from the newly developed Paradise Island Resort, marking another milestone in the Ruparelia Group’s ambitious tourism ventures.
The barge, dubbed “The Barge” in social media posts, was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by travel news outlet Africa Tembelea. Footage shows the red-decked vessel gliding across the calm waters of Lake Victoria at dawn, with the sun casting a golden hue over the horizon. The deck features yellow-and-black striped safety markings, numbered loading zones from 4 to 7, and foldable red ramps for easy access to the water.
A prominent sign outlines operational and safety rules for Speke Resort, emphasizing no smoking, mandatory life jackets, and restrictions on unauthorized personnel. Inside the control cabin, a captain in a white cap is seen steering the barge, equipped with a wheel, throttles, and navigation tools, underscoring its functional design for cargo transport.
This acquisition comes as Paradise Island Resort, a 19-acre eco-luxury retreat owned by the Ruparelia Group, prepares for its grand opening in November 2025.
Located just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Speke Resort Munyonyo, the island boasts 10 standard cottages, 11 cliff-hanger units, 14 deluxe two-bedroom cottages, and three premium villas, all designed to blend serene natural beauty with high-end amenities.
Sudhir Ruparelia, chairman of the conglomerate, has invested heavily in the project, which is expected to redefine Uganda’s luxury tourism sector by promoting sustainable practices and attracting international visitors.
#TheBarge will primarily handle supplies such as construction materials, food, and equipment, reducing reliance on smaller boats and minimizing environmental impact on the lake. This aligns with the group’s eco-friendly ethos, as Paradise Island emphasizes conservation amid Lake Victoria’s vast ecosystem.
Speke Resort Munyonyo, the flagship property acquired by Sudhir in the late 1990s and transformed into a world-class convention center, serves as the mainland hub. Over the years, the Ruparelia Group has faced scrutiny over lakefront developments, including past backfilling controversies, but officials maintain compliance with environmental guidelines from bodies like NEMA.
Industry experts view the barge as a smart investment, potentially creating jobs in maritime operations and boosting local economies around Lake Victoria. As Uganda’s tourism rebounds post-pandemic, initiatives like this could position the country as a premier East African destination. With the barge’s arrival imminent, excitement builds for Paradise Island’s debut.
“This is more than transport; it’s about seamless luxury in harmony with nature,” a group spokesperson noted in a recent statement.
The vessel’s integration promises to streamline operations, ensuring guests experience uninterrupted paradise.
