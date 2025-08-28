Mercy Kanyesigye, a leading candidate in the National Female Youth MP elections has called upon the leadership of the National Resistance Movement to quickly expedite the process of organizing the election of the NRM flag bearers for National youth MPs.

Kanyesigye made the remarks during an interaction with the members of the press in Kampala on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, the National Chairperson and President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, suspended the elections for the National Youth League and Youth Members of Parliament. This decision was taken after chaotic scenes disrupted the electoral process during the NRM Delegates Conference at Kololo.

By Wednesday morning, security forces had restored order, and other Central Executive Committee elections were able to proceed peacefully. However, the suspension of the Youth elections left many of our young delegates distraught and uncertain about the way forward.

Kanyesigye thanked all the youth delegates who endured challenges and showed up in Kololo to exercise their democratic rights. “Your resilience and commitment to the party are commendable. But I must also recognize the heavy burden this suspension has placed on our supporters, many of whom travelled long distances, leaving behind their families and places of work, only for the process to be halted.”

“We are gathered here today to highlight their plight and to emphasize the urgent need to conclude this process. Our supporters remain in limbo, and it is only fair that they are given the opportunity to elect their leaders and secure our party flag bearers.” She said.

Kanyesigye also added that; “Therefore, I appeal to our National Chairperson, H.E. the President, to the Secretariat, and to the Party Electoral Commission to set and announce the nearest possible dates to conduct the suspended elections. This will ensure inclusivity, restore confidence, and strengthen the values of participation, unity, and transformation that our party stands for.”