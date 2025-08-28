President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has today officially closed the party’s National Delegates Conference at Kololo Independence Grounds with a powerful message of unity, discipline and integrity.

“Reject the corruption that the young people are complaining about. Reject it. That is part of the resistance. This is a very good chance for Uganda, when you have such a powerful political organization, please don’t annoy them with wrong actions. Don’t annoy our members with injustice and corruption. When you do that, you divide us,” said the freshly endorsed NRM flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, with appreciation to the delegates for completing what he described as a “huge exercise” that began on May 6th, 2025 with branch-level elections.

“I congratulate all of you on the huge exercise we have just gone through. It started with the elections of the branches. I myself went to Rwakitura and was part of our village meeting. In those meetings, we found that we had more than 20 million members of our party, and 18.5 million among them were voters. So, this is a big resource which you should not play around with,” H.E. Museveni said.

He reminded party leaders that such a colossal base of support is a treasure that must be respected and safeguarded through just and honest leadership. He cautioned that corruption, favoritism, and injustice alienate members, create disunity, and erode public confidence.

“Those who make mistakes, who do things carelessly, are really interfering with the work. These 20 million members of the NRM want justice, fairness, and the truth. They don’t want lies, they don’t want favoritism, they don’t want corruption,” President Museveni warned.

The President emphasized that allegations of corruption must be handled transparently, warning against prejudgment but assuring the delegates that all complaints raised will be thoroughly investigated.

“Somebody is accused of corruption—you don’t condemn them until the facts come out. But all these cases will be investigated, and action will be taken,” President Museveni pledged, further reminding the gathering that NRM’s credibility hinges on its ability to live by its founding principles of honesty, justice, and resistance against wrong practices.

“Nobody should pollute our NRM with bad behavior. The use of money and corruption must be condemned. In some cases, we may even take legal action,” he stressed.

Turning his message to the youth, many of whom have grown more vocal in demanding accountability from leaders, President Museveni commended their spirit of resistance against wrongs within the party.

“By resisting what you think is wrong, you are becoming true members of the National Resistance Movement. But the question is, how would you do it? You must do it in the right way,” he said.

Drawing parallels from history, President Museveni narrated how, before taking up arms in the 1980s, his group repeatedly warned the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) about its wrongs but was ignored.

“That’s why, when we started the war, nobody could blame us—we had warned them,” he recalled.

The NRM National Chairman urged the young cadres to embrace constructive resistance that strengthens the party.

The President also reminded delegates that leadership in NRM extends beyond politics into everyday vigilance against crime and injustice. He accused some police officers of complacency in handling crime, calling on the NRM’s vast network of 2.4 million leaders to act as monitors.

“You, the leaders of the NRM, don’t allow the police to sit on crime. Something bad happens, and they do nothing. The thief is arrested and given police bond—say no, tell them to stop this,” H.E. Museveni commanded.

While asserting that the army should focus on national defence, President Museveni insisted that crime must be handled at the police and community level.

“You are the ones nearest to monitor them,” he told party leaders.

On development, H.E. Museveni emphasized the difference between collective infrastructure—such as roads, schools, and hospitals—and household wealth creation.

“You don’t sleep in the hospital or at school; you stay in your home. What is happening in your home? Please understand the importance of wealth. Every home must have some wealth,” he said.

President Museveni once again highlighted the Parish Development Model (PDM) as a transformative program designed to channel money directly to the grassroots. He explained that each parish receives Shs 100 million annually, totaling Shs 500 million over five years. With repayments from beneficiaries, the amount would rise to Shs 800 million.

He stressed that PDM and other wealth creation programs were designed to guarantee that no Ugandan household remains in poverty.

About free education, President Museveni made one of his most significant declarations by vowing to abolish school fees in government schools in the coming term.

“I want to totally abolish school fees in government schools. We must provide free education at the same time; we empower homesteads with PDM. After 10 years, if families can pay for private schools, the government can withdraw slowly. But now, this is crucial to stop children from dropping out,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of reliable drugs in hospitals, good feeder roads, and access to safe water. The government’s plan, he said, is to provide at least two safe water sources per village through boreholes, piped water, or protected wells.

“Where this is done, you find little opposition. If you advocate for this, there will be no opposition—people will be happy with you,” President Museveni told leaders.

New CEC members and special league leaders confirmed :

The NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Hon. Richard Todwong presented the final list of the members of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) and leadership of the party’s special leagues.

For the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female), Rt. Hon. Anita Among was overwhelmingly elected with 11,680 votes (92%), defeating incumbent Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, who polled 902 votes (7.2%).

For NRM Vice Chairperson, Northern Region, Obua Dennis Hamson secured victory with 3,591 votes (67.4%), beating Sam Engola (1,078 votes, 20.2%) and Daniel Fred Kidega (658 votes).

For NRM Vice Chairperson, Karamoja Region, Loki John Baptist won decisively with 3,694 votes (81.1%), against Aachila John Roberts Rex (496 votes, 10.9%), Johnson Ngorok (133 votes, 2.9%), and Lokii Peter Abrahams (232 votes), whereas for NRM Vice Chairperson, Central (Buganda) Region, Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo defeated Kalisa Kalangwa Moses, polling 4,194 votes (50.3%) to 3,981 votes (47.7%). Other candidates, including Kyeswa Hakim, Ssewava Mukasa, Joseph Ssemakula, and Kiwanda Godfrey Ssubi, withdrew from the race.

For NRM Vice Chairperson, Kampala Region, Salim Saad Uhuru won with 2,411 votes (63.2%), defeating Katongole Singh (1,375 votes, 36.4%) and Bukenya Collins Andrew (29 votes).

For NRM Vice Chairperson, Eastern Region, Calvin David Echodu triumphed with 5,211 votes (99.5%), against Mariam Naigaga (253 votes). Veteran leader Capt. Mike Mukula withdrew from the race in his favor.

For NRM Vice Chairperson, Western Region, Asiimwe Jonard emerged victorious with 4,044 votes (58.9%), defeating Hon. Chris Baryomunsi (2,303 votes). Other contenders—Bwengye Lauben Muhangi (55), Kamugisha Blaise (339), Kamuganga Dick Nuwamanya (49), Byaruhanga Barigye Enoch (60), Atuhe Innocent (11), and Mawanda Michael Maranga (0)—trailed far behind.

NRM Special League leaders confirmed:

Historical League: Col. (Rtd) Tom Butiime

Workers League: Arinaitwe Rwakajara

PWDs League: Mwanje Shafik

Elders League: Businge Penina Kabingani

Veterans League: Lt. (Rtd) Mushabe Moses

Women’s League: Adrine Kobusinge

Congratulating the winners, President Museveni encouraged both victors and losers to remain united.

“I congratulate the Vice Chairpersons who have been elected. Those who are not happy, we shall investigate those who played some games and find out,” he remarked.

Fraternal parties reaffirm pan-African unity at NRM delegates conference:

Delegations from across the continent—South Sudan, Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, the Sahrawi Republic, and South Africa—joined NRM leaders in Kampala to pay tribute to President Museveni’s leadership and to express solidarity with Uganda’s ruling party as it renewed its mandate.

Representing Kenya’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Secretary General Hon. Hassan Omar conveyed greetings from President of Kenya, H.E William Ruto, underscoring the deepening bond between UDA and NRM.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Dr. William Ruto, I congratulate you on your election as Chairman of the NRM and your nomination as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2026 elections,” Hon. Omar said.

He hailed the NRM’s transformation from a resistance movement into one of Africa’s most visionary and ideologically grounded organizations, describing Uganda under President Museveni as a beacon of political stability, economic resilience, and ideological consistency.

“Your Excellency, the UDA wishes you and the NRM victory in next year’s general elections. I am sure you will win it,” Hon. Omar assured, linking Uganda’s transformation to the dream of an eventual East African Federation.

Speaking on behalf of President Paul Kagame, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) delegation, led by Secretary General Amb. Wellars Gasamagera described the NRM and RPF as “brothers and sisters in struggle,” united by their common fight against oppression and commitment to Pan-Africanism.

“The bond between the RPF and the NRM is not merely political; it is historical and ideological. It has been forged in the fires of resistance against oppression and rooted in our shared vision for dignity, sovereignty, and emancipation of our peoples,” he said.

The African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa was represented by Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane, who used her speech to draw parallels between Uganda’s struggles and South Africa’s battle against neocolonialism and imperialism.

“Today, we celebrate the achievements of the NRM in consolidating your independence, your stability, as well as development in Uganda. We equally reaffirm that the ANC stands shoulder to shoulder with you in advancing the broader struggle for Africa,” she said.

She hailed President Museveni’s steadfastness in defending Uganda’s sovereignty as an inspiration for the ANC’s efforts to resist regime-change agendas and foreign manipulation.

“Our gathering here today affirms the timeless truth that African Unity is not a luxury, but a necessity in the challenges we face,” Ms. Mokonyane declared.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) of South Sudan, led by Secretary General Paul Logale Jumi, the CNDD-FDD of Burundi, represented by Secretary General, Ms. Benigne Rurahinda, and the Sahrawi Republic, also extended solidarity to NRM.

Each delegation reaffirmed its respect for NRM’s history, its leadership role in Africa’s liberation struggles, and its continued relevance as a Pan-African force for integration and peace.