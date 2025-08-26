NRM Youth Leaders Petition President Museveni Over His Brother Toyota

Kampala, Uganda – August 26, 2025

A section of elected National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth leaders has petitioned President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, raising alarm over alleged electoral fraud and manipulation in the ongoing youth elections. In a strongly worded letter dated 26th August 2025, the leaders accuse Museveni’s younger brother, Michael Nuwagira Kaguta, commonly known as Toyota, of meddling in the internal party polls and disorganizing the youth structures.

The petition, stamped and received by the NRM Secretariat on Tuesday, expresses deep concern that Toyota, aided by money “he gets from trading gold,” has interfered with the youth elections by imposing candidates and manipulating registers. The youth leaders say this undermines internal democracy and risks alienating genuine party supporters.

“We are very disturbed by what is going on with youth elections. Your brother Mr. Toyota has completely disorganized our youth with money he gets from trading gold and this is killing internal democracy,” the letter reads in part.

Fraud Allegations Against Toyota

The youth leaders allege that Toyota has been parading certain candidates as those handpicked by President Museveni, intimidating party structures into supporting them regardless of their popularity. Specifically, the petition cites Mercy Katwesigye and Kakwanzi Elizabeth, candidates for National Female Youth MP and Western Youth MP respectively, as beneficiaries of Toyota’s influence.

They claim these candidates do not command genuine support among the youth but are being forced through by Toyota’s influence and directives to NRM security officers and the party Secretariat.

Furthermore, the petition accuses Toyota’s group of orchestrating the printing of fake accreditation cards and concocting registers designed to favor their preferred candidates. This, according to the petitioners, has resulted in some real voters being omitted from the rolls, denying them the chance to participate.

Youth Voice Versus Old Guard

The petition strikes an emotional tone, with the youth leaders lamenting that older figures within the party are suffocating the very generation that was born and bred under NRM rule.

“We thought we are all NRM youth leaders since we were all born during the NRM regime and we don’t know anything regarding other parties. If old men use your name and start disorganizing the youth, then the party is going to the dogs,” the statement warns.

The petitioners argue that the current wave of discontent could have long-term consequences for the ruling party if not urgently addressed.

Proposed Solutions

In their appeal, the youth leaders outline a set of measures to restore confidence in the process. They recommend:

Use of National IDs to identify voters and ensure their details correspond with the official register. Correction of registers in cases where genuine youth leaders have been omitted. Voting per district in designated places under public scrutiny to ensure free and fair elections. Reliance on ISO registers, which they describe as more credible and tamper-proof. Immediate declaration of results after voting to prevent manipulation.

They also call for Toyota and his group—derisively referring to an associate as “Emma of Gold”—to withdraw from youth politics.

Call for Urgent Intervention

The petition, signed by Guma Twinamasiko, an NRM youth leader, was copied to several top officials, including the NRM Vice Chairman, Minister for Presidency, NRM Secretary General, Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, the Central Executive Committee, and the party’s security directorate.

“Your Excellency, we kindly call for your urgent intervention,” the letter concludes.

The development highlights growing tensions within the NRM over internal democracy, with the youth bloc accusing party insiders of sidelining popular voices in favor of imposed candidates. It also underscores the delicate balance President Museveni must maintain between his family members’ influence and the party’s democratic image.

As the ruling party gears up for future national contests, how Museveni responds to this petition may determine whether the NRM youth remain united or fracture under the weight of internal disputes.