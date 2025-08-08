In an effort to combat corruption in the Karamoja subregion, the Karamoja Anti Corruption- Coalition (KACC) has begun training youth in Karamoja to promote integrity and fight corruption in the area.

The youth training initiatives started in Nabilatuk district on 7th of August, 2025,and will expand to include other districts such as Moroto, Nakapiripirit, and Napak.

Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC stated that their goal is to train 400 youths, both in schools and out of school. The training will cover topics such as civic engagement, corruption in Uganda, integrity, the Contract Monitoring System (CMS),Citizens Feedback Platform (CFP), accountability, transparency, monitoring public services and more.

Sophia Lomongin, the Contract Monitoring Officer, emphasized the importance of these trainings in the Karamoja subregion to instill values in the youth, who are the future generation of Karamoja.

KACC has been implementing various activities in the region including District Integrity Promotion Forums, Barazas, formation of youth integrity clubs, using the Contract Monitoring System and Citizens Feedback Platform for monitoring government projects, and training community monitors in four districts.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC),urged the government and development partners to collaborate with KACC and focus on youth in the fight against corruption.

This collaboration will improve the image of Karamoja and promote integrity among the youth.