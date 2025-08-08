Uganda Civil Aviation Authority hosted a two-day workshop for Kisoro, Kasese and Mbarara Aerodrome Security Committees (ASC) to orient them of their roles as key stakeholders in strengthening aviation security in compliance with the national security requirements in the aviation industry.

While opening the workshop held at Lake View Hotel in Mbarara from 5th to 6th August 2025, the Director Airports and Aviation Security, Eng. Ayub Sooma said that aviation security is one of the National Aviation Security Committee’s highest strategic priorities. It was attended by city and district security officials, heads of government security departments and agencies operating at each of the aerodromes.

“It is only through strong collaboration, cooperation and meaningful engagement, that we can advance our common goal of ensuring a secure, and efficient national aviation security system. Airport Security Committees (ASC) continue to play a key role in this endeavor and UCAA is pleased to partner with airport stakeholders in the security and safety of our airports,” he said.

The General Manager Regional Airports, Mr. Sam Wonekha, noted that it was important to update the roles and responsibilities of the airport security committees in fulfilment of international, national and regional airport requirements.

“Your feedback and critical review will be vital in this workshop for us to improve on our security facilitation,” he said.

The UCAA Manager Aviation Security Facilitation, Policy and Regulation, Ms Jane Nakimu told participants that Uganda is committed to implement the international and national security legislation to uphold to the required standard and recommended security practices.

“Through our unified action, shared responsibility, and continued engagement, we can further enhance our collective capacity to uphold the highest standards of aviation security,” she said.