In a major stride for reproductive health services in Uganda, Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital has successfully delivered its second baby conceived through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The newborn, a healthy baby girl weighing 3.6 kilograms, marks a growing milestone in Uganda’s capacity to provide advanced fertility treatment locally.

The news was shared by Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, who praised the hospital’s medical team and congratulated the proud parents. “Great news! Our team at Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital has successfully delivered its second IVF baby. We are thrilled to witness this progress in expanding access to specialized health services,” she tweeted.

The hospital began offering IVF services in August 2024, and within just one year, it has already recorded 11 confirmed pregnancies—a promising indication of both clinical success and growing public trust in the service.

IVF, a complex assisted reproductive technology, had long remained out of reach for many Ugandan couples due to high costs and limited access. But the introduction of publicly accessible IVF services at Mulago Hospital represents a game-changing development in Uganda’s healthcare landscape. It offers new hope to couples struggling with infertility—an often overlooked but deeply emotional health challenge affecting thousands across the country.

Health experts have hailed this as a breakthrough in maternal and reproductive health equity, ensuring that even ordinary Ugandans can benefit from world-class fertility care without traveling abroad or paying exorbitant private clinic fees.

The success of these IVF deliveries is not just medical; it is symbolic of the Ministry of Health’s commitment to expanding specialized services under Uganda’s national health agenda. It also aligns with the country’s efforts to reduce stigma around infertility and provide more holistic reproductive care.

As more babies are expected from the 11 ongoing IVF pregnancies, officials are optimistic that Uganda is on track to become a regional leader in accessible fertility treatment. The Ministry has pledged continued investment in specialized equipment, training, and outreach to ensure even more couples across the country can access this life-changing care.

This latest delivery adds to Uganda’s growing record of excellence in maternal and neonatal care and is a testament to what is possible when innovation meets public service in the healthcare system.