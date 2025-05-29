The Assistant RDC for Moroto District, Mr. Aol Mark, has expressed gratitude to the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) for their work in the fight against corruption in Karamoja.

Mr. Aol expressed his gratitude when KACC was disseminating the Auditor General’s findings for the Financial Year 2023/2024. The dissemination event took place on 28th May ,2025 in the Commercial Board room of Moroto Municipality.

The OAG findings presented by KACC included issues of PDM involving delayed disbursement of funds to SACCO beneficiaries, non- functionality of some PDM committees, some pupils not being on the EMIS, and some schools not having annual financial statements.

The Deputy District Internal Security Officer, Mr. Anoku Lambert, responded to the issue of PDM by stating that they will soon be monitoring every person who received PDM funds in Moroto.

Dr. Francis Inangolet, the District Production Officer also highlited in the same meeting that they have conducted a study on the impact of PDM in Moroto, which will be disseminated soon.

The Town Clerk of Moroto Municipality, Mr. Richard Eyaru, responded to the issues presented from the Auditor General’s findings and promised that in the next financial year, Moroto Municipality would prioritize addressing some of the issues affecting the people.

The Executive Director of Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, Dr. Ayub Mukisa, thanked the Moroto Government technical team for attending the meeting and urged them not to engage in corrupt practices in order to promote the image of Karamoja.