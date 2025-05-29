Chaos broke out at the Democratic Party (DP) headquarters on Balintuma Road in Kampala on May 28, 2025, as tensions flared over the upcoming National Delegates Conference in Mbarara City on May 30. Supporters of rival candidates clashed physically, forcing police to intervene to prevent the closure of DP offices. The unrest stems from a heated leadership race for the party presidency, pitting incumbent Norbert Mao against Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala, with other contenders like Michael Lulume Bayiga and Alia Alita also in the fray.

Accusations of electoral manipulation have fueled the conflict, with Sebamala’s camp alleging that Mao, seeking a fourth term, tampered with the delegate list to favor his loyalists. Claims surfaced that supporters of Sebamala were excluded, and invalid membership cards were used to control votes. Sebamala, a former civil engineer turned reformist politician, has gained grassroots support for his anti-corruption stance and pledge to restore DP’s opposition credentials, arguing Mao’s alliance with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and figures like General Saleh has undermined the party’s identity.