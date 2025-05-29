Chaos broke out at the Democratic Party (DP) headquarters on Balintuma Road in Kampala on May 28, 2025, as tensions flared over the upcoming National Delegates Conference in Mbarara City on May 30. Supporters of rival candidates clashed physically, forcing police to intervene to prevent the closure of DP offices. The unrest stems from a heated leadership race for the party presidency, pitting incumbent Norbert Mao against Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala, with other contenders like Michael Lulume Bayiga and Alia Alita also in the fray.
Accusations of electoral manipulation have fueled the conflict, with Sebamala’s camp alleging that Mao, seeking a fourth term, tampered with the delegate list to favor his loyalists. Claims surfaced that supporters of Sebamala were excluded, and invalid membership cards were used to control votes. Sebamala, a former civil engineer turned reformist politician, has gained grassroots support for his anti-corruption stance and pledge to restore DP’s opposition credentials, arguing Mao’s alliance with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and figures like General Saleh has undermined the party’s identity.
Mao, also Uganda’s Justice Minister, faces criticism for allegedly leveraging NRM ties to secure his position. Political analysts see the Mbarara conference as a defining moment for DP’s future, with Sebamala’s potential victory signaling a shift away from NRM alignment. Lulume and other candidates have echoed concerns about procedural irregularities, warning that the party’s unity is at stake ahead of the 2026 general elections. The conference, where delegates will vote for the next DP president, could reshape the party’s direction amid growing calls for transparency and reform.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com