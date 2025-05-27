In every great household, misunderstandings are bound to arise, but when those disagreements escalate into open confrontations among key figures, it becomes the duty of the head of the house to intervene before the conflict becomes unmanageable. Today, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda’s ruling party for nearly four decades, finds itself in such a delicate moment.

The unfolding tension between two towering party leaders, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo, has become a matter of national concern, threatening not only the party’s unity but also its reputation and strength as we approach the 2026 general elections.

What started as political competition has slowly morphed into a deeply rooted rivalry, rekindling old wounds from the 2021 speakership race. Kadaga, a seasoned politician with an unbroken legacy of service to both Busoga and the nation, now finds herself at odds with Among, the current Speaker of Parliament and a formidable political figure in her own right.

The stakes are high not just for the two leaders, but for the future of NRM. As Ugandans watch from every corner of the country, there is a growing cry for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the patriarch of the party and the nation, to step in and guide the house back to harmony. As the wise once said, “The crack in the wall becomes a gaping hole if not sealed in time.” The time to arbitrate is now, before shadows deepen.

The tension between the two leaders’ traces back to the bruising 2021 speakership battle. Kadaga, then Speaker, was unseated in a heated contest following the unfortunate demise of her successor, Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah (MHSRIP). In the spirit of party harmony, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among was later endorsed unopposed to take on the Speaker role, a move interpreted by many as a tactical political decision.

However, the bitterness from that election did not end there. There has been bitter verbal utterance of words from these two senior leaders in their public speeches. At one time Among was quoted, saying “You’ve had leaders here for over 20 years, what have they done for you? Let them show you the schools, hospitals, and roads they’ve built.

You deserve better.” This was interpreted by the public as an attack on Kadaga since the tenure of service mention was the exact time that she had served as the speaker of parliament. In a recent public address in Kamuli, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga criticized Speaker Anita Among, describing her as “arrogant and self-absorbed.” This remark was made in the context of a dispute over an agricultural mechanization project in the Busoga region. Kadaga expressed frustration over Among’s alleged attempt to take over the handover of tractors that Kadaga had lobbied for, stating, “I said, what kind of arrogance is this? I am the one who asked for the tractors, now you want to come with your cosmetics to hand over my tractors?”. These public spats are not just personal, they are symbolic of a broader power divide that has now factionalized Busoga and, by extension, the party.

Team Mama vs Team Mulamu: A Dangerous Divide

The political feud has taken tribal and emotional dimensions in Busoga. Supporters have split into two camps, Team Mama, standing firmly behind Kadaga and her longstanding contributions to the region and country, and Team Mulamu, backing Among, who is married to Engineer Moses Magogo, a native of Busoga. In Lusoga, “Mulamu” denotes a Sister-in-law, and that identity has endeared Among to a section of the population, albeit through familial ties rather than ideological vision.

Kadaga enjoys organic grassroots support, having served Busoga and Uganda for decades. Her contributions ranging from roads, health centers, educational institutions, and female empowerment are well-documented. However, Among, backed by financial might and the privilege of holding the third most powerful office in the country, is quickly building loyalty through incentives like sponsored foreign trips for MPs and constituency support.

As the old African proverb goes, “The goat that breaks the drum will pay for the dance.” If this internal dispute is not resolved, NRM may find itself paying dearly at the ballot box.

Why the President Must Intervene

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the undisputed patriarch of NRM, must rise to this occasion, not as a partisan actor, but as the custodian of unity. In Uganda’s traditional clan settings, when two strong family heads fight, the patriarch is summoned to mediate. Likewise, the Old Man with the Hat must not wait until the house is engulfed in flames.

In the words of the Baganda, “Tolinda kiwundu kusamba ddagala”—don’t wait for a wound to rot before applying medicine. Delay in resolving this feud might create irreversible damage.

Across Africa and beyond, parties that ignored internal squabbles paid a heavy price. Kenya’s Jubilee Party disintegrated due to a lack of reconciliation between Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto. South Africa’s ANC nearly split due to Mbeki-Zuma tensions. Even Uganda’s own UPC lost national appeal when Milton Obote’s faction failed to contain infighting. Let NRM not fall into the same trap.

A Call for Dialogue Over Division

Kadaga and Among are both assets to the NRM. Their experience, charisma, and national stature should be complementary, not competitive. Kadaga, like her “elder brother” President Museveni, has served with dignity, resilience, and unquestionable loyalty. Among, despite being a newer entrant, has shown strong leadership and parliamentary control.

Their combined potential can build, not break, the party. What Uganda needs is unity in diversity, not a divided leadership playing to gallery politics.

Dialogue is the answer. The recently passed amendments to the Political Parties and Organizations Act, encouraging inter-party dialogue under IPOD, should begin within NRM itself. If we cannot resolve our internal issues, how do we preach unity to others?

A Warning to Political Opportunists

There are individuals within and outside the NRM who thrive on chaos. They whisper poison into the ears of both leaders, fueling animosity for personal gain. These are the real enemies of the party. They do not serve the party’s ideology, nor the country’s interest. They are power brokers masquerading as loyalists.

To them, we say: “He who sets his house on fire does not fear the cold.” But we, the majority who love NRM, do fear that cold. We call for calm. We call for reconciliation. And if need be, we call for sanctions against those spreading division.

The Way Forward

Let there be an NRM Family Retreat, initiated by the President where grievances can be aired and unity can be restored. Let the positions on CEC be balanced with regional fairness in mind. If Rt. Hon. Among retains the Speakership, it would only be fair and respectful to allow Kadaga to continue serving in a senior CEC role. This is not favoritism; it is strategic reconciliation.

Uganda has come too far to be taken back by egos. The youth are watching. The opposition is watching. The international community is watching. If we preach cohesion, let us practice it at home first.

Conclusion: Heal the House Before It Burns

NRM remains the only party in Uganda with deep ideological roots, a national reach, and a tested legacy. Let us not dilute this brand with internal feuds. Let us remember that in unity, there is strength, and in division, there is decay.

As another African saying goes, “If the walls of the house are not united, the winds will break them down.” Mr. President, you are the father of this house. Arbitrate now, lest fire scorches it beyond repair.

Long Live H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Long Live NRM

For God and MY Country

The author is an NRM Mobilizer

Phillip R. Phillip