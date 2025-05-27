By Bruno Kiyimba

City tycoon Prosper Tuhaise Karugarare earned a massive victory as NRM Mbarara district chairperson after sailing through unopposed from LC1 to district level.

Just after the victory,Tuhaise announced his interest in becoming the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) vice chairperson for Western Uganda.

Tuhaise’s victory is based on his love for the people in the areas as well as his already staged Betting company Bungabet which has shops all over the country.

Tuhaise also has educated people from primary to institutions of higher learning

According to

Tumuhimbise John, a resident of Mbarara town, Tuhaise deserved the win.

“The man had magic. He has been unopposed right from village level. Whoever wanted to stand against his way was just playing with fire. ”

Tuhaise has students in St. Emmanuel secondary school Kitengure,where half of the students are sponsored by him. St Mark Rubingo, st Mark SS Akashanga to mention but a few.

He targets to oust minister Chris Baryomunsi for the CEC post.

He said he is willing to serve his country Uganda at what ever level his people the voters will place him.

Immediately after the victory announcement, he slaughtered 11 cows as an expression of happiness to his voters.