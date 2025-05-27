By Joshua Muzira

Speculations about whether Hon. Mathias Mpuuga will be registering a new political party have been answered today, 27th May, 2025 as he unveiled the Democratic Front as his new political identity.

This happened at the Democratic Alliance Headquarters at Namirembe, where Mpuuga held a presser breaking the news that he is now the president of the Democratic Front.

Many Ugandans were asking how fast this new party had been registered. Still, it was put out that the party has just been renamed from the Green Partisan Party, which had existed for so long but without active participation in the nation’s politics.

Muzafaru Sentongo, the secretary general of the previous GPP, emphasized that the party hasn’t been sold off but rather rebranded; he holds the same position under the DF.

Ever since the relationship Hon. Mpuuga had with his most recent party, the National Unity Platform, hit rock bottom and deteriorated fast into blaming each other for betrayal.

A lot of speculation has been going on until he and his counterparts made a big announcement about their new alliance, the Democratic Alliance, where some political players were present along with musicians, among whom was Alien Skin.

Among the most outstanding policies of the DF is the “logical politics.” Mpuuga urged all Ugandans who have avoided politics due to disagreement with current practices to join him, as this offers an opportunity to engage in politics based on logic and reasoning, which contrasts with others like the FDC, who primarily believe in defiance.

Another core is that the DF wants to take the lead in bringing a number of reforms to the constitution, with the most outstanding being the electoral reforms, introducing 2 houses in parliament, narrowing down the parliament, and many others, but above all, revising the whole constitution.

It also believes in joining and working with all other political parties to unite into the role of liberating the nation from the National Resistance Movement, which is the ruling party and has led the country for almost 40 years and is eyeing another term come 2026.

Hon. Mpuuga announced that the mega inauguration will soon be announced. He also admitted that they are somehow late and behind on a few things politically as a party, but he said this is just the beginning and that their future is bright.

The DF comes just a few days after another new party, the People’s Front for Freedom, was also announced by a group of people who broke away from the Forum for Democratic Party, indicating that 2026 already has 2 new political players introduced, indicating some sort of heat in the coming general elections.

The question of whether the DF will make an impact in the political sphere is what many Ugandans are looking at, and this is a task Mpuuga bears to prove himself to many onlookers who have labeled him as always riding on other people’s energy, from the DP, where he came from, to the National Unity Platform.

This is the time to walk the talk, to take it from easier said than done to proving to Ugandans that he is a good leader because some believe he can make it and are willing to give him a chance to lead them politically.

Among the prominent political players present were Mike Mabike, a former legislator, Hon. Abed Bwanika, and others.