BUNYANGABU — The Bunyangabu District LCV Chairperson, James Ategeka Mugarama has publicly stated that the state minister for finance, Henry Musasizi, told him President Yoweri Museveni had lied about a commitment to provide funds for road repairs in the district.

Mugarama made the accusation while appealing to President Museveni for assistance—describing the district’s infrastructure as severely damaged.

“We use one road for entering and going, we are like a supermarket, all the bridges are down,” he said. He explained that President Museveni had previously promised financial support, but the minister and the director of the defunct Uganda Road Fund had obstructed the process.

“Your Excellency, you made a commitment to support Bunyangabu with special funding to improve our roads and bridges,” Mugarama added. “Since it’s a policy, I went to the Minister of State for Finance [Henry Musasizi], for him he told me directly that the President lied to you, that statement disturbed me, Your Excellency.”

He emphasized that Bunyangabu’s unique terrain, characterized by numerous rivers and valleys, necessitates urgent and costly infrastructure development that exceeds the district’s regular budget.

President Museveni, in his response, acknowledged the need for special consideration for Bunyangabu and directed that the request be formalized for immediate action.

“Now I’m going to get you the money to build the bridges separately,” the president said. “But let [Hon Minister] Mutuuzo put it in writing clearly because now this is a verbal request. Put it in a document… because this one is official so that I respond and you get that money.”

The announcement was met with cheers and ululations from community members, farmers, and local leaders.

President Museveni likened Bunyangabu’s situation to other strategically important regions like Karamoja and Luweero-Rwenzori, which receive special funding due to their historical or geographical significance.

“If there is something special about an area, we plan for it separately. That money is there. This is in addition to the regular Shs 1.3 billion meant for road maintenance,” he clarified.

The president also pledged to investigate Musasizi’s alleged remarks. “I will personally find out from Musasizi how I am a liar,” President Museveni stated, prompting Mugarama to kneel in gratitude.

This is not the first instance of Musasizi publicly challenging the president.

In 2016, during the Rubanda District LCV elections, Minister Musasizi reportedly refused to reconcile with his political rival Kenneth Jogo in the president’s presence, stating, “Your Excellency, that’s impossible and it can’t be handled from here.”

The minister’s perceived arrogance has reportedly extended to religious leaders as well.