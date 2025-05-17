KAMPALA, Uganda — In the heart of Uganda’s bustling capital, the Ruparelia family gathered by Lake Victoria’s serene shores for an Asthi Visarjan ceremony, scattering the ashes of Rajiv Ruparelia, a 35-year-old entrepreneur whose sudden death on March 23, 2025, left a void in one of East Africa’s most prominent business dynasties. Rajiv, a director of the Ruparelia Group, was more than a scion of wealth; he was a visionary who redefined success with compassion and charisma. As his family—father, mother, sisters, wife, and young daughter—mourns, they are determined to keep his memory alive, ensuring his legacy endures in boardrooms and hearts alike.

Rajiv, born in 1990 to Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and Jyotsna Ruparelia, grew up under the shadow of a conglomerate spanning banking, real estate, and hospitality. Yet, as tributes from President Yoweri Museveni to local entrepreneurs attest, Rajiv forged his own path.

“He was not just Sudhir’s son,” said Simon Kasyate, a Ugandan journalist who interviewed Rajiv before his death. “He was a force—dynamic, innovative, with a knack for what he called ‘good chaos.’” Rajiv’s leadership in the Ruparelia Group, particularly his work modernizing its hospitality and education ventures, showcased his ambition to expand his father’s empire while carving out his identity.

Beyond business, Rajiv’s legacy was rooted in generosity. Friends and family recall his quiet support for community projects, from youth programs to local charities. “He had a heart as big as his smile,” said his sister Sheena Ruparelia, her voice breaking during a eulogy. Social media posts, including a TikTok tribute from his wife, echo this sentiment, portraying a man whose laughter and warmth touched thousands. His daughter, barely old enough to grasp her loss, called him “my hero” in a family statement, a testament to his devotion as a father.

The Ruparelia family now faces the challenge of preserving Rajiv’s multifaceted legacy. Dr. Sudhir, 69, tearfully vowed at the funeral to honor his son’s vision, hinting at a scholarship fund in Rajiv’s name to support young entrepreneurs. Jyotsna, the family’s emotional anchor, is organizing annual memorial gatherings, starting with a planned event on Rajiv’s birthday in July. “We’ll tell his stories,” she said, “so his daughter knows the man he was.”

Rajiv’s sisters, Sheena and Meera, are taking a public role in this mission. Both delivered heartfelt farewell speeches, with Meera describing Rajiv as “our guiding light.” They are exploring a documentary to chronicle his life, drawing on his final interview with Kasyate, where he spoke candidly about balancing legacy with innovation.

Meanwhile, Rajiv’s wife, who has remained private, is focused on raising their daughter with the values Rajiv cherished—resilience, kindness, and ambition. “She’ll grow up knowing her father was extraordinary,” she wrote online.

The family’s efforts extend to the Ruparelia Group, where a new community center in Kampala may bear Rajiv’s name, symbolizing his commitment to social good. “He believed business should uplift people,” Sudhir said, noting plans to expand educational initiatives Rajiv championed. These acts, from plaques to philanthropy, aim to cement Rajiv’s place in Uganda’s economic and cultural fabric.

As the sun set over Lake Victoria during the Asthi Visarjan, the Ruparelias stood united, their grief tempered by purpose.

Rajiv’s laughter may have faded, but his family’s resolve ensures his light endures—in the businesses he built, the lives he touched, and the daughter who will carry his spirit forward. For the Ruparelias, honoring Rajiv is not just a duty; it is a promise to keep his extraordinary legacy alive.