The report, released on Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel, highlights a notable surge in exports to the Middle East and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), solidifying their positions as primary destinations for Ugandan goods.

Furthermore, the European Union and Asia are demonstrating robust and expanding trade relationships with the East African nation.

While addressing the gathering, the PACEID Chairman, Odrek Rwabwogo, revealed that this upward trajectory is largely attributed to the unwavering commitment of His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni to reinforce the export sector. He noted that PACEID-led reforms in communication, enhanced market presence, and dedicated support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have played a crucial role in this success.

He, however, called for a national mindset shift on exports, challenging Ugandans to think beyond politics and embrace a language and structure that prioritises trade, job creation, and economic transformation.

Rwabwogo emphasised that “language creates meaning, and meaning shapes culture,” stressing that Uganda must redefine how it communicates around trade and exports if it is to build a resilient, export-led economy.

“You’ll read everything about politicians in the news, but not that a container of avocado to the Netherlands was rejected because of high MRLs. That’s the oxygen we lose without knowing,” Rwabwogo said, referring to Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) that can block exports due to chemical safety concerns.

Rwabwogo underscored exports as Uganda’s economic lifeline, arguing that “Every economy that has grown rapidly out of poverty has exported more than 50% of its GDP.” He explained that the PACEID model goes beyond marketing and trade fairs, it connects farmers to real orders, streamlines standards, and aligns national systems for global competitiveness.

“Every morning I ask myself, who am I helping today to sell better than they did yesterday?” he said. “The problem is not jobs — it’s thinking. The people who know where jobs are don’t want to do them, and those who want jobs don’t know where they are.”

Now in its third year, PACEID has initiated reforms that align standards, improve logistics, and expand market access. The committee is pushing for an overhaul of Uganda’s food and agricultural safety regulation systems to eliminate duplication, harmonize certification, and give exporters clarity.

Rwabwogo revealed that Uganda is exploring market opportunities in the Middle East, DRC, Nigeria, the UK, and the United States, with concrete export contracts emerging from engagements with private sector players and regional governments.

Here are the report highlights :

Uganda recorded notable export growth in 2024, with exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) rising by 4.72% to USD 446.94 million, up from USD 426.79 million in 2023.

Though still below the USD 600 million peak before COVID-19, the increase reflects deepening bilateral trade despite regional security concerns. PACEID’s support to companies like Masheda Foods and initiatives such as Uganda Airlines route activation are boosting trade with the DRC.

Serbia: A six-step export model for roasted coffee and other products was introduced to increase value, job creation, and reduce logistics costs. Uganda now exports to a warehouse in Nis, and two locations have been set up to promote Ugandan coffee.

United Kingdom: Exports increased by 22%, driven by premium vegetables and pre-processed foods. Plans are underway to establish a trade hub in the UK by October 2025.

South Africa: Federal Foods Ltd obtained permits to import 8.7 million tons of Ugandan agricultural products annually. Coffee and dairy products were identified as having high export potential.

Japan: Five Ugandan products, including coffee and dried fruits, passed market tests in Tokyo, opening doors for exports of high-value goods such as flowers and cocoa.

On Trade Infrastructure and Digital Innovation, Trade Hubs have been set up and are operational in Serbia, DRC, and Entebbe, with five more planned by the end of 2025.

LExporter Profiling: 243 Ugandan exporters have been profiled, and USD 460 million in orders were registered in 2024.

On Promotion and Public Engagement, PACEID’s outreach campaigns have led to a 30% increase in inquiries, a 426% rise in social media page views, and 85% growth in new visitors.

Meanwhile, Rwabwogo revealed that Uganda is moving towards creating centralised aggregation centres and simplifying food safety regulations through a new Food and Agriculture Authority to eliminate duplication among regulatory bodies.

“The goal is one certificate, one standard, one clear path to the market,” he said, noting plans to install cargo aircraft and cold-chain infrastructure at Entebbe Free Zones, positioning Uganda to serve Middle Eastern markets with fish, beef, and fresh produce.