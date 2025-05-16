Today has been a moment of joy and celebrations in Luuka District after Annet Nabirye’s camp trounced Hon. Esther Mbayo and her colleagues in the just concluded internal elections for the ruling party – National Resistance Movement (NRM) at the town council and sub-county levels.

Hon. Mbayo is the incumbent Woman Member of Parliament for Luuka District whereas Ms. Nabirye has already expressed interest to run for the same position in the forthcoming general elections.

At the town council level, team Nabirye won Bulanga, Luuka and Bukoova while Team Mbayo won Busalamu and Kyanvuma.

On the other hand, out of the seven sub-counties, Team Nabirye won 6- Irongo, Nawampiiti, Bukanga, Ikumbya, Bulongo and Bukooma.

In Waibuga, the election was deferred to tomorrow following inconclusive results for the candidates.

The development comes hot on the heels of Nabirye’s success at Parish level, still in the NRM’s internal elections.

In an election held yesterday at Irongo Parish, Irongo Sub-county, Nabirye won the former Minister for Presidency after garnering 27 votes out of 45. Mbayo got 17 votes from the race.

On the other hand, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi is being accused of mismanaging the electoral process in Luuka District.

Chaos first erupted in Irongo Sub County when Dr. Odoi, initially nullified the voting exercise in Iganga B village last week, conducted a fresh election for the NRM Women’s League in Waibuga Sub County, located approximately 25 to 30 kilometers away from Irongo. This decision left voters in Iganga B stranded, as no travel arrangements were made, effectively disenfranchising the majority. Furthermore, LC leaders, who played a crucial role in identifying residents, were reportedly blocked from the voting venue.

Eyewitnesses claim that Dr. Odoi’s decision to relocate the voting was not only illogical but also highly suspicious. Adding to the controversy, Dr. Odoi unilaterally altered the eligibility criteria for voting, declaring that only women aged 35 and above could participate. This starkly contradicted his own previously established guidelines, which allowed all party members aged 18 and above to vote.